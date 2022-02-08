爱德华王子公寓及度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与爱德华王子公寓及度假村以优先方式，以及爱德华王子公寓及度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Prince Edouard Apartments & Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

爱德华王子公寓及度假村位于芭东海滩的山丘上，海拔 80 米，享有海洋、山脉和城市的全景。这个地方非常安静，公寓很大，从 85 平方米到 260 平方米不等。公寓式酒店配有可停放 25 辆车的车库、20 m 长的游泳池、带健身室、桑拿浴室和按摩室的 SPA 中心、会议室、餐厅、私人卡拉 OK 室、露台和花园。 我们距离 4 个高尔夫球场 5 公里，可应要求提供高尔夫球套餐。 由于其位于芭东度假村一侧，爱德华王子酒店可以方便地前往美丽的普吉岛上的众多景点。 只需询问，我们的工作人员将满足您的任何需求。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 爱德华王子公寓及度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 爱德华王子公寓及度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。