查汶海滩达拉苏梅海滩度假村 - 仅限成人 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
这家兰纳风格的精品度假村被认为是苏梅岛最新的宝石，在岛上最著名的海滩中心提供豪华住宿。位于车旺海滩的中心，客人可以享受所有的市场，或者只是在海滩上放松和享受日光浴。这家四星级度假村和水疗中心提供 57 间高级客房、6 间套房和 4 间别墅，每间都经过精心设计，拥有美丽、现代和传统的泰式装饰。客人可以尽情享受独家用餐体验技艺精湛的厨师，一边欣赏壮丽的海景。如果您正在寻找特殊而独特的体验，那么查汶海滩的达拉苏梅海滩度假村 - 仅限成人是您的不二之选。