SAMUI TEST & GO

查汶丽晶海滩度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.3
通过
1159条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort - Image 0
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort - Image 1
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort - Image 2
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort - Image 3
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort - Image 4
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort - Image 5
+27 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

欢迎来到您自己的天堂，这里笼罩在微风轻拂的优雅之中，并被雄伟的椰子树遮蔽。享受热带生活的滋味，沐浴在盛开的本土花卉和一览无余的海景中，享受放松和呵护的田园诗般的假期。

查汶丽晶海滩度假村是一家迷人的海滨度假村，位于苏梅岛著名的查汶海滩。我们的度假村位置便利，距离充满活力的查汶 (Chaweng) 及其众多娱乐场所、餐厅和购物中心仅几步之遥，提供适合各种口味的最佳位置。无论您是想远离一切，在我们宁静的环境中放松身心，还是想购物直到下车，查汶丽晶海滩度假村都能满足您的需求

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是查汶丽晶海滩度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 查汶丽晶海滩度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

155/4, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

合作伙伴酒店

Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
8

464 评论
฿-1
斯凯海滩酒店
9.5

23 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

查汶花园海滩度假村
8.4

1578 评论
฿-1
J4苏梅岛酒店
8.8

44 评论
฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2

1106 评论
฿-1
KC 海滩俱乐部和泳池别墅
7.7

289 评论
฿-1
香蕉扇海度假村
9.3

268 评论
฿-1
苏梅岛拉瓦娜安纳塔拉度假村
8.4

438 评论
฿-1
第一平房海滩度假村
7.4

642 评论
฿-1
第一住宅酒店
7.6

735 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU