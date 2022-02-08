チャウエンビーチのダラサムイビーチリゾート-大人専用 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

サムイ島の最新の宝石と見なされているこのランナースタイルのブティックリゾートは、島で最も有名なビーチの中心部に豪華な宿泊施設を提供しています。チェワンビーチの中心部に位置し、多くの市場を楽しんだり、ビーチでリラックスして日光浴を楽しめます。この4つ星のリゾート＆スパには、57室のスーペリアルーム、6室のスイート、4室のヴィラがあり、それぞれが美しくモダンで伝統的なタイの装飾で細心の注意を払って設計されています。海の素晴らしい景色を楽しみながら、熟練したシェフ。特別でユニークな体験をお探しの場合は、チャウエンビーチにあるダラサムイビーチリゾート-大人専用。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい チャウエンビーチのダラサムイビーチリゾート-大人専用ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す チャウエンビーチのダラサムイビーチリゾート-大人専用 すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。

パートナーホテル チャウエンノイプールヴィラ 8 との評価

464 レビュー から ฿-1 スカイビーチホテル 9.5 との評価

23 レビュー から ฿-1