Samui
8.8
通过
44条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

J4 苏梅岛酒店在 内进行了翻修，保证客人在苏梅岛出差或旅游时都能获得愉快的住宿体验。热闹的市中心距离酒店仅 0.1 公里。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。尽一切努力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店在所有客房提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、出租车服务、24 小时前台，以确保最大的舒适度。走进 24 间温馨的客房之一，摆脱一天的压力，大多数客房都提供一系列便利设施，包括空调、卫星/有线电视、冰箱、吹风机、高层。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。凭借理想的位置和配套设施，J4 苏梅岛酒店在许多方面都堪称完美。

地址/地图

162/222 Moo 2 Chaweng Beach Road, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

