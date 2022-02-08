SAMUI TEST & GO

Dara Samui Beach Resort on Chaweng Beach - Adults Only - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.1
rating with
1108 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
฿1,000 DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Considered Koh Samui’s newest jewel, this Lanna-style boutique resort offers luxury accommodations in the heart of the island’s most famous beach. Located in the center of Chewang Beach, guests can enjoy all the many markets, or simply relax on the beach and sunbathe. This 4-star resort and spa offers 57 superior rooms, six suites, and four villas, each of which are meticulously designed with beautiful, modern, and traditional Thai decorations.For an exclusive dining experience, guests can indulge in the haute cuisine prepared by highly-skilled chefs, while enjoying the stunning view of the sea. If you are looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Dara Samui Beach Resort on Chaweng Beach - Adults Only.

Address / Map

162/2 Moo 2, Bo Phut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Popular Filters

