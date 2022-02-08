SAMUI TEST & GO

다라 사무이 비치 리조트 온 차웽 비치 - 성인 전용 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.1

1108 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
฿1,000 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

코사무이의 최신 보석으로 여겨지는 이 란나 스타일의 부티크 리조트는 섬에서 가장 유명한 해변의 중심부에서 고급 숙박 시설을 제공합니다. 체왕해수욕장 중앙에 위치하여 많은 시장을 즐기거나 해변에서 휴식을 취하며 일광욕을 즐길 수 있습니다. 이 4성급 리조트 및 스파는 57개의 수페리어룸, 6개의 스위트룸, 4개의 빌라를 제공하며 각 빌라는 아름답고 현대적이며 전통적인 태국 장식으로 세심하게 디자인되었습니다. 바다의 멋진 전망을 즐기면서 고도로 숙련 된 요리사. 특별하고 독특한 경험을 원하신다면 Dara Samui Beach Resort on Chaweng Beach - Adults Only를 추천합니다.

주소 /지도

162/2 Moo 2, Bo Phut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

