蓝船坞酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
在访问普吉岛时，您会在 Blue Carina Inn Hotel 感到宾至如归，这里提供优质的住宿和一流的服务。酒店距市中心 1 公里，方便客人前往重要的城镇设施。由于靠近普吉岛 Index Living Mall, 普吉购物中心, 普吉五人制足球体育场等城市的主要景点，住客们对这家酒店非常喜欢。蓝船坞酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。酒店提供各种一流的设施，如所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、出租车服务、24 小时前台服务。 Blue Carina Inn Hotel的氛围体现在每间客房中。液晶电视/等离子屏幕、地毯、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、镜子只是整个酒店的部分设施。您可以全天享受桑拿、室外游泳池、水疗、按摩和花园的轻松氛围。如果您正在普吉岛寻找舒适便利的住宿，请让 Blue Carina Inn Hotel 成为您的家外之家。