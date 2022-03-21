PHUKET TEST & GO

蓝船坞酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.1
通过
42条评论进行评分
更新于 March 21, 2022
Blue Carina Inn Hotel - Image 0
Blue Carina Inn Hotel - Image 1
Blue Carina Inn Hotel - Image 2
Blue Carina Inn Hotel - Image 3
Blue Carina Inn Hotel - Image 4
Blue Carina Inn Hotel - Image 5
+13 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

在访问普吉岛时，您会在 Blue Carina Inn Hotel 感到宾至如归，这里提供优质的住宿和一流的服务。酒店距市中心 1 公里，方便客人前往重要的城镇设施。由于靠近普吉岛 Index Living Mall, 普吉购物中心, 普吉五人制足球体育场等城市的主要景点，住客们对这家酒店非常喜欢。蓝船坞酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。酒店提供各种一流的设施，如所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、出租车服务、24 小时前台服务。 Blue Carina Inn Hotel的氛围体现在每间客房中。液晶电视/等离子屏幕、地毯、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、镜子只是整个酒店的部分设施。您可以全天享受桑拿、室外游泳池、水疗、按摩和花园的轻松氛围。如果您正在普吉岛寻找舒适便利的住宿，请让 Blue Carina Inn Hotel 成为您的家外之家。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是蓝船坞酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 蓝船坞酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

61 Moo 5, Soi Bangyai, Vichitsongkram, Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

声音画廊之家
9.1

16 评论
฿-1
普吉岛帕尔酒店
7.6

96 评论
฿-1
新乐楼
9.1

87 评论
฿-1
普吉岛海底大酒店
8.7

155 评论
฿-1
安安酒店的回忆
8.8

1551 评论
฿-1
近期普吉算盘
7.5

27 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡萨布兰卡精品酒店
9

1059 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU