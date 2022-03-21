Blue Carina Inn Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Blue Carina Inn Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The hotel lies 1 KM from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With the city's main attractions such as Index Living Mall Phuket, Phuket Shopping Center, Phuket Futsal Stadium within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by Blue Carina Inn Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Blue Carina Inn Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage, garden. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Blue Carina Inn Hotel your home away from home.