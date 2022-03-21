PHUKET TEST & GO

Blue Carina Inn Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.1
rating with
42 reviews
Updated on March 21, 2022
Blue Carina Inn Hotel - Image 0
Blue Carina Inn Hotel - Image 1
Blue Carina Inn Hotel - Image 2
Blue Carina Inn Hotel - Image 3
Blue Carina Inn Hotel - Image 4
Blue Carina Inn Hotel - Image 5
+13 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Blue Carina Inn Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The hotel lies 1 KM from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With the city's main attractions such as Index Living Mall Phuket, Phuket Shopping Center, Phuket Futsal Stadium within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by Blue Carina Inn Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Blue Carina Inn Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage, garden. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Blue Carina Inn Hotel your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Blue Carina Inn Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Blue Carina Inn Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

61 Moo 5, Soi Bangyai, Vichitsongkram, Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET
8.2
rating with
407 reviews
From ฿-1
Sound Gallery House
9.1
rating with
16 reviews
From ฿-1
The Par Phuket Hotel
7.6
rating with
96 reviews
From ฿-1
Xinlor House
9.1
rating with
87 reviews
From ฿-1
Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket
8.7
rating with
155 reviews
From ฿-1
The Memory at On On Hotel
8.8
rating with
1551 reviews
From ฿-1
Recenta Phuket Suanluang
7.5
rating with
27 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket
9
rating with
1059 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU