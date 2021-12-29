Clean hotel

Quiet

Wifi was consistent

Very accommodating staff

Mini fridge/kettle/dishes in room

Meals arrive on time, coffee and tea is provided as well.

Hot water in washroom

Laundry soap/dish soap provided in room

Other room services such as dry cleaning provided for a price

Limited menu

Would be nice if staff could order items from 7-11 for guests who wanted something different.

Overall it was a very good hotel considering the circumstances. Very easy booking process, and quick responses. There was a change in ASQ rules that was not updated on their website and brochures so I was finding out things like not being able to go to the sun deck or have a cleaning service halfway through as I was requesting it. I ended up requesting a broom to keep in the room instead so I could tidy up myself. The staff were very accommodating in providing whatever I needed such water, extra bedding, tea etc. I needed to work and had ample work space and good wifi to do so. I even brought a printer with me that was able to hook up on the wifi just fine. The meals were decent and generally arrived on time and warm which I much appreciated! As I don't eat pork or shellfish, I was stuck eating chicken the whole time. My suggestion to the hotel would be to add fish or tofu dishes for people who need halal/kosher meals. My room was facing the wall of another building and while this was not ideal, I realized I actually had a very quiet room as a result. I never even heard my neighbors. The staff also set up a cab for me upon leaving and helped me with my luggage. To anyone travelling I would recommend you bring snacks or comfort foods you like with you before you fly as you wont be able to order them during your stay (i.e. chips, crackers, bread and jam, candy). The hotel requires 2 temperature checks daily, and a nurse comes to take you for a covid test three times during the stay. Thank you to the Chillax Hotel and I would recommend any travelers to book with them.