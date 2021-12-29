Total AQ Hotel Rooms 68 Bedrooms
Nestled in the heart of Bangkok Riverside, Chillax Heritage is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.
Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage.
Step into one of 40 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding flat screen television, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers, sofa. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Chillax Heritage.
5.0 Deluxe Double Room
Positives Negatives
I had such a good time. They were so professional and friendly. The room was so clean. Well done guys.
5.0 Deluxe Double Room
Positives
Negatives
- Staff was very nice and helpful.
- Efficient testing done through drive through
- Fast results of test within 8 hours
The staff was very nice and helpful. They even had food waiting for me when I arrived after midnight.
4.8 Deluxe Double Room
Positives
- ASQ is well organized
- Very friendly and helpful hotel staff
- Modern and comfortable room
Everything was very well organized, from the airport arrival, designated driver, and hospital visit to the hotel stay. The hotel staff were very friendly and extremely helpful. The room was modern and looked new, and was very comfortable. A+++ and big thanks to all the people involved for making this a pleasant experience.
5.0 Deluxe Double Room
Positives
Negatives
- very nice, comfortable room
- good location, quiet but close to several tourist attraction in Bangkok
- meals were very tasty and good proportion
- no balcony
- the contract hospital is quite someway from the hotel
The hotel is small but cozy, clean and very quiet, with very helpful staff. This hotel will be my first choice next visit to Bangkok.
4.3 Deluxe Double Room
Positives
Negatives
- The service was good and answer quickly
- Need a microwave… Sometimes I don’t want to eat at the delivery’s time and after I ate cold !!!
I will comeback when I can like that I can use all the facilities and at this time I hope, the Covid will be a nightmare !!!
3.8 Deluxe Double Room
Positives
Negatives
- quiet location
- spacious room, they already provide the daily essential things that you might need for 14 days eg; detergent powder, bowl for washing your clothes, dish washing soap, personal eating utensils etc.
- good WIFI, it is a strong pros for me
- staffs are helpful
- can order 7eleven
- big bathtub
- big window
- good AQ measures
- Cannot connect TV with internet
- Few international TV channels, mostly Thai language channels
You might want to ask for a room with a window facing to the main street. My room's window is facing to another building so it became a bit boring to watch outside after a few days since there were no people or cars passing by between the two buildings.
3.4 Premier Double Room
Positives Negatives
- Food was not good
- Food was often cold
- Not many good food options
- No good breakfast
Overall, I don't think any hotel quarantine is going to be fun. They are all going to be a boring hell with bad food, as was this one. The Jacuzzi was nice, but not worth the extra I paid for it. If you have the choice, do a sandbox quarantine literally anywhere else. Hotel quarantine is a living hell.
4.3 Deluxe Double Room
If the food was better, the experience would be much more pleasant. The fruit a bit fair for those of us who like to eat healthy ...
4.4 Deluxe Double Room
Positives
Negatives
- Staff very responsive with requests (via Line)
- Clean room nicely stocked with toiletries
- Jet stream bath
- Food was mediocre with small portions
- The TV streaming option was a little buggy
Overall nice stay. With a little rearranging, plenty of space for exercise. Grab food available.
4.8 Deluxe Double Room
Positives
Negatives
- Clean hotel
- Quiet
- Wifi was consistent
- Very accommodating staff
- Mini fridge/kettle/dishes in room
- Meals arrive on time, coffee and tea is provided as well.
- Hot water in washroom
- Laundry soap/dish soap provided in room
- Other room services such as dry cleaning provided for a price
- Limited menu
- Would be nice if staff could order items from 7-11 for guests who wanted something different.
Overall it was a very good hotel considering the circumstances. Very easy booking process, and quick responses. There was a change in ASQ rules that was not updated on their website and brochures so I was finding out things like not being able to go to the sun deck or have a cleaning service halfway through as I was requesting it. I ended up requesting a broom to keep in the room instead so I could tidy up myself. The staff were very accommodating in providing whatever I needed such water, extra bedding, tea etc. I needed to work and had ample work space and good wifi to do so. I even brought a printer with me that was able to hook up on the wifi just fine. The meals were decent and generally arrived on time and warm which I much appreciated! As I don't eat pork or shellfish, I was stuck eating chicken the whole time. My suggestion to the hotel would be to add fish or tofu dishes for people who need halal/kosher meals. My room was facing the wall of another building and while this was not ideal, I realized I actually had a very quiet room as a result. I never even heard my neighbors. The staff also set up a cab for me upon leaving and helped me with my luggage. To anyone travelling I would recommend you bring snacks or comfort foods you like with you before you fly as you wont be able to order them during your stay (i.e. chips, crackers, bread and jam, candy). The hotel requires 2 temperature checks daily, and a nurse comes to take you for a covid test three times during the stay. Thank you to the Chillax Hotel and I would recommend any travelers to book with them.
3.8 Deluxe Double Room
Positives
Negatives
- Good, clean and comfortable - reasonable price
- Little communication - not told results of Covid tests
The menu is quite varied catering for both Asian and Western tastes but I didn't always get what I ordered - a small dust pan and brush would be useful given there is no house keeping.
4.8 Deluxe Double Room
Positives
Negatives
- Clean and bathtub was very relaxing
Staff was responsive through the app. It was challenging with so many different quarantine time frames, but they did their best to correct or confirm information. Food was delivered early or on time and room service was available as well. 5 stars for the staff!