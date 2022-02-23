伙伴医院 Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与斯里攀瓦普吉岛以优先方式，以及斯里攀瓦普吉岛从你会直接收取货款。

奢华的Sri Panwa Phuket坐落在攀瓦角（Cape Panwa）上，分布于40英亩的热带雨林中。酒店享有安达曼海的景色，提供带私人无边泳池和免费迷你吧的现代别墅。提供舒适的水疗服务和2个网球场。客人可以在酒店的海滩前享受免费皮划艇和浮潜活动。为客人提供免费的蒸汽和桑拿。 时尚，宽敞的空调别墅可从其户外阳光甲板和大玻璃墙欣赏美丽的海景。配有咖啡机，平面电视和带音乐的iPod。连接浴室配有浴缸和吹风机。 斯里攀瓦普吉岛酒店享有僻静而安静的位置，距离普吉国际机场42公里。酒店距离普吉岛水族馆有320 m，距离Khaokhad View Tower塔有4.6公里。 Cool Spa提供放松身心的传统泰式按摩。客人可以在度假胜地的2个主游泳池游泳，在健身房锻炼身体或参加拳击课，以进行精神焕发的锻炼。旅游咨询台还可以安排一日游和自行车租赁。 巴巴泳池俱乐部提供3个用餐选择，包括融合泰式西餐，亚洲火锅和海鲜烧烤。您可以在Baba88 Discotheque酒店及其国际DJ和高级酒吧享受时尚的聚会。

便利设施/功能 Covid-19实验室测试两次并带有证书（在第3-5天和第11-13天）

第一天就诊的现场医生（一次）

24小时待命护理服务

在专属私人泳池别墅中豪华住宿15晚

每日全膳（从选定菜单中享用早餐，午餐和晚餐）

私人往返机场接送

斯里攀瓦特别礼品套装

第6、9、12和15天的客房清洁服务

在第6、9、12和15天补充免费的迷你吧

别墅免费提供高速无线上网和iPod，可在住宿期间使用

每天检查温度2次

客房服务可提供单点菜单10％的折扣

洗衣服务可享受10％的折扣

