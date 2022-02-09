伙伴医院 Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与桃花渡假泳池别墅以优先方式，以及桃花渡假泳池别墅从你会直接收取货款。

桃花度假村俯瞰卡塔和卡伦海滩的白色沙滩。客房配有躺椅，并享有花园，游泳池和安达曼海的景致。 度假村靠近卡塔购物中心（Kata Shopping Centre），距离芭东镇（Patong Town）有20分钟的车程，距离普吉国际机场（Phuket International Airport）有45分钟的车程。 Peach Blossom酒店宽敞的客房配有木制家具。它们配有空调，私人浴室和洗浴用品。部分客房铺有镶木地板，并设有私人游泳池和小厨房。 酒店设有旅游咨询台和设备齐全的商务中心。 Resort Peach Blossom酒店提供的服务包括汽车租赁，机场班车和免费停车场。 客人可以在室外游泳池畅游或在桑拿浴室放松。另外，卡塔海滩（Kata Beach）提供各种水上运动，例如帆船，帆板运动和浮潜。

便利设施/功能 第3-5天和第11-13天进行2次COVID-19测试

24小时免费护理服务。

医院的远程医疗

每天从菜单中选择3餐

从普吉国际机场-酒店的单程机场接送服务。

客房免费提供迷你吧和饮用水

客房内免费提供茶水和咖啡

住宿提供免费WIFI上网

客房清洁服务

每天两次温度检查

24/7酒店协助

COVID-19免费证书

餐饮享受10％的折扣

可应要求提供瑜伽垫，棋盘游戏，在线课程（瑜伽，健身，餐巾折叠）。

到达普吉国际机场时免费获得COVID-19测试。

