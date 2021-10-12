AQ酒店客房总数 71 卧室
伙伴医院 METADEE RESORT & VILLAS
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
普吉岛Metadee Resort度假村坐落在壮观的园景游泳池周围，提供宽敞豪华的泰式客房，配有精美的天篷床和独立式浴缸。它拥有健身设施，放纵的水疗服务和池畔酒吧。
大型客房设有木横梁天花板和私人露台，可欣赏到热带或泳池景观。客房配备了32英寸平面电视，沙发和免费无线网络连接。部分客房设有私人游泳池和凉亭。
客人可以享受轻松的泰式按摩，或在大型室外游泳池旁享受休闲，那里设有喷嘴。设有落地窗的健身中心坐落在热带花园中。
Himmphan Restaurant餐厅全天营业，是休闲西餐和亚洲美食的理想之选。它还提供新鲜的海鲜菜肴，而池畔酒吧则提供鲜榨果汁和鸡尾酒。
Metadee Resort酒店位于宁静的卡塔海滩（Kata Beach）地区，距离Soi Bangla的夜生活场所仅15分钟车程。酒店提供免费停车场和往返普吉国际机场的收费机场班车服务，普吉国际机场距离酒店有45分钟的车程。
便利设施/功能
- 每天从精选菜单中进餐3餐
- 免费往返接送（普吉岛机场）
- 每日两次温度检查
- 住宿提供免费WIFI上网
- 24/7 Metadee协助
- COVID-19免费证书
- 餐饮享受20％的折扣
- 在到达日以及第5天和第11天进行3次COVID-19测试
- 在入住的第6天和第12天提供清洁服务（第一次拭子后的第一次清洁服务，结果是负面的）
- 日常健康监测
- 医院的远程医疗
如果您是梅塔迪别墅度假酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 梅塔迪别墅度假酒店查看所有评论
4.8 Deluxe Pool Access
正数
- Very attentive staff and very professional
It was a very well organised experience made even better by the level of professionalism and expertise of the staff. A very pleasant time
0.7 Access Pool Villa
正数负面的
我在普吉岛的metadee经历了糟糕的经历。
您付钱给护士，他们从不随时检查我的体温
这种食物太糟糕了，装在像泰国街头食品这样的塑料盒中，真是太可惜了。
房间很脏，床垫根本不打扫。
他们为没有服务而收取如此极端的费用