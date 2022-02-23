PHUKET TEST & GO

Sri Panwa Phuket - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
9.1
rating with
1660 reviews
Updated on February 23, 2022
Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Sri Panwa Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Sri Panwa Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Sri Panwa Phuket is no longer operating as an ASLQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Perched atop Cape Panwa, the luxurious Sri Panwa Phuket spreads over 40 acres of tropical rainforest. With views of the Andaman Sea, it offers modern villas with a private infinity pool and free minibar. Pampering spa services and 2 tennis courts are available. Guests enjoy a free kayak and snorkelling in front of the hotel beach. There is a free steam and sauna available for guests.

Stylish and spacious, air-conditioned villas enjoy beautiful ocean views from its outdoor sun deck and through its large glass walls. An espresso machine, flat-screen TV and iPod with music are included. Attached bathrooms come with a bathtub and hairdryer.

Enjoying a secluded and quiet location, Sri Panwa Phuket is 42 km from Phuket International Airport. It is 320 m from the Phuket Aquarium and 4.6 km from Khaokhad View Tower.

Cool Spa provides relaxing traditional Thai massage. For a refreshing workout, guests can swim at the resort's 2 main pools, exercise at the gym or take a boxing lesson. Island day trips and bicycle rentals can also be arranged at the tour desk.

Baba Pool Club features 3 dining options, including fusion Thai-Western dishes, Asian hot pot and seafood barbecue. Stylish partying can be enjoyed at Baba88 Discotheque, with its international DJs and premium bar.

Amenities / Features

  • Covid-19 Lab test 2 times with certificate (on Day 3-5 and Day 11-13)
  • Onsite Doctor visiting on Day 1 (one time)
  • 24 Hours standby nursing service
  • Luxury accommodation in an exclusive private pool villa for 15 nights
  • Daily full board meals (breakfast, lunch & dinner from selected menus)
  • Private roundtrip airport transfers
  • Sri Panwa special gift set
  • Room cleaning service on Day 6, 9, 12 & 15
  • Complimentary minibar replenished on Day 6, 9, 12 & 15
  • Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access & ipod in villa for usage during stay
  • Check temperature 2 times per day
  • 10% discount on a la carte menus by room service
  • 10% discount for laundry service
Address / Map

88 Phuket Rd, Wichit, Muang Phuket 83000

