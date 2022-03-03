Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Ibis Phuket Kata is no longer operating as an ASLQ.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
卡塔海滩最畅销的产品之一！宜必思普吉岛卡塔酒店距离卡塔海滩清澈的海水只有10分钟路程，提供附近购物，餐饮和夜生活场所的超值住宿。
Hotel Ibis酒店的客房以时尚的现代风格装饰。宽敞而舒适的客房配有高速互联网连接和Wi-Fi，设有连接浴室和24小时客房送餐服务。
客人可以在可用的游泳池中畅游，而他们永远不会饿着24小时营业的酒吧，那里提供小吃和饮料。 Hotel Ibis酒店设有自助商务中心，可带宠物。
您可以在The Taste餐厅品尝20种当地菜肴中的原创西班牙小吃，并品尝美味。酒店的大堂酒吧为您提供饮料，让您在一天结束时放松身心。