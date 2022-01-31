AQ酒店客房总数 200 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangkok Hospital phuket
Andakira Hotel酒店位于Patong海滩上，设有无边泳池和3个餐饮场所。酒店提供前往芭东海滩的免费班车，并在整个酒店提供免费上网。
Andakira酒店现代化的客房设有私人阳台，俯瞰着芭东的风景。每个房间都配备了一台平面电视，迷你吧和保险箱。部分客房可直接进入游泳池。
客人可以在水疗浴盆中放松身心，孩子们可以使用儿童游泳池。 24小时前台提供行李寄存和货币兑换。酒店还提供旅游信息和洗衣服务。
露天的Im-Aim餐厅供应当地和西式菜肴。泳池酒吧非常适合观看日落和品尝鸡尾酒。大堂酒吧供应茶点。
Andakira Hotel酒店方便前往购物，餐饮和夜生活场所。距普吉国际机场45分钟车程。
便利设施/功能
- 带证书的酒店进行COVID-19实验室测试2次（第3-5天，第11-13天）
- 现场医生来访@ 3次（第0天，第5天和第12天）
- 通过与护士的视频通话免费进行初步评估。
- 提供24小时注册护士。
- 每天从精选菜单中享用3餐（第4餐及以后获得20％的折扣）
- 实时RT-PCR进行2次COVID-19测试
- 客房清洁服务
- 免费服务从普吉岛国际机场到酒店的接送
- 室内免费
- 检疫期间在酒店订购的其他食品/饮料可获得20％的折扣。
- 无线互联网
1.8 Grand Deluxe Room
- The size of the room was the only real positive area
- Very dirty rooms
- Bathroom was disgustingly dirty, I could write my name in the mirror, not been cleaned in many years I am sure
- Food choice terrible
- Food cold
- Communication with front desk
- absolutely zero sun on my room every other room had sun hitting their balcony at least a couple hours per day
Food was served like being in Prison, last year I was in the Anantara and it was like silver service compared to this hotel, food was cold all the time until I complained and then they started to serve me first so it was somewhat warm then, choice of food was dire, totally lacking in imagination
5.0 Superior Room
- Good food
- Clean room
- Good wifi
- The ALQ system is very restrictive
Staff incredibly friendly and helpful from pick up at the airport, to daily phone call check ups etc. The room is great, wifi is great. Im only a few days in as I write this but Im very comfortable here. 2 weeks is a small price to pay to experience beautiful Thailand
4.9 Superior Room
- Staff extremely helpful
- Nice and clean
- Room service excellent
Excellent the staff could not do enough for you the manager Sorrawis was so helpful and extremely kind he would go out of his way to make sure you was happy. Even though quarantine was really hard the staff definitely helped you get through it 👌
3.3 Superior Room
- Twice a day temp check with doctor.
- Comfortable room with balcony.
- Twice a day temp check with doctor.
- Food portions were a little on the small side.
- Menu options were limited.
- Internet speed very average.
4.6 Superior Room
- 我知道泰国的食物超级辣哈哈哈所以是的，食物有时超级辣也许他们可以根据外国人的喜好进行调整
总而言之，从在机场接机和协调事情的服务都很好，我需要多次重新安排这次预订，因为我在我的国家总是遇到问题，但他们非常愿意帮助所有人，因此向所有人致敬工作人员和这家酒店。
5.0 Superior Room
- 房间大小和设施
- 阳台是一股急需的新鲜空气
- 在我到达那里之前的优质服务，当我住在那里和退房时
我会向所有需要隔离的人推荐这家酒店。工作人员在整个过程中都理解并乐于助人
1.0 Superior Room
- 6 天，我付了全价，不得不回家参加葬礼。他们不会回报我。不回复，是骗人的。
政府主义应该关闭这家酒店，他们是泰国和 Querrentine 的坏榜样。他们应该是一种耻辱。
4.2 Superior Room
- 每天不能离开房间放松1小时，被告知要在整个检疫期内呆在房间里，也要等到检疫第16天的9.30am才能离开酒店，这与大多数检疫酒店都可以凌晨6:00后离开。
这家酒店很不错，因为所有房间都有阳台，晚上可以看到美丽的日落，食物绰绰有余，而且从来没有饿过，因为食物总是又好又热，不得不要求第二次打扫房间第11天，因为在此之前的第5天才清洗过一次。工作人员非常有帮助，当我妻子把它送到接待处时，她帮我从妻子那里拿了一些东西，如果您要什么，员工会帮助您得到，可以从家庭市场订购，但需额外付费。