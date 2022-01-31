The size of the room was the only real positive area

Very dirty rooms

Bathroom was disgustingly dirty, I could write my name in the mirror, not been cleaned in many years I am sure

Food choice terrible

Food cold

Communication with front desk

absolutely zero sun on my room every other room had sun hitting their balcony at least a couple hours per day

Food was served like being in Prison, last year I was in the Anantara and it was like silver service compared to this hotel, food was cold all the time until I complained and then they started to serve me first so it was somewhat warm then, choice of food was dire, totally lacking in imagination