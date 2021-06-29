请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
芭东海滩精选推荐之一。 The Gig Hotel酒店距离Jungceylon购物中心和Bangla路仅几步之遥，设有屋顶游泳池和餐厅。提供免费WiFi。
客房配有空调，平面电视，迷你吧和阳台。私人浴室配有淋浴和免费洗浴用品。
旅馆设有24小时前台，工作人员可以协助您提供旅游信息。
海滩距离酒店不到10分钟的步行路程，周边地区有许多商店。 The Gig Hotel酒店距离普吉国际机场有1小时的车程。
便利设施/功能
- COVID-19棉签到达机场测试x 1次
- 在酒店擦拭COVID-19的实时PCR x 2次
- 日常检查和24小时护士待命的医疗服务
- 紧急情况下需要转诊医院的救护车服务（额外收费）
- 远程医疗24小时咨询医生（额外收费）
- 全膳-每天从精选菜单中选择三餐
- 高速上网Wi-Fi
- 每7天提供一次房间化妆服务
- 从普吉国际机场到酒店的交通：（仅单向）
- 客房内免费提供饮用水，咖啡和茶
- 客房服务可享受15％的折扣
- 洗衣服务可享受10％的折扣
- 带有国际频道的液晶电视
- 单独的温度计用于日常温度检查
如果您是吉格酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
查看所有评论
3.9 Superior Room
正数负面的
- 唯一的问题是清晨的消息要检查温度。我没有问，所以不确定他们以后是否可以做到。
互联网和电视很好。在我办理入住手续之前，我让我的妻子将我的 PS4 带到酒店。我会建议这样做，因为它与电影流的连接使隔离变得可以忍受。