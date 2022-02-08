PATTAYA TEST & GO

Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9
คะแนนจาก
153
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67
฿21,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
Hotel Offer Brochure

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

12 Moo. 7, Sukhumvit Road Tam, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

