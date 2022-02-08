Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 12 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang in a prioritized manner, and Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Standard (Studio) room 30 m² ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Standard Studio room with balcony 32 m² ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Small Deposit Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant One bedroom suites with balcony 40 m² ฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Small Deposit

Washing Machine

Work Space Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Two bedroom suites with balcony 67 m² ฿21,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Family Suites

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Small Deposit

Washing Machine

Work Space

Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.

Amenities / Features Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa

