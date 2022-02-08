Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 12 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang in a prioritized manner, and Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang will directly collect payment from you.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30m²
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32m²
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Small Deposit
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40m²
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Small Deposit
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67m²
฿21,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Small Deposit
- Washing Machine
- Work Space
Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.
Amenities / Features
- Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
If you were a guest at Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha LaemchabangSEE ALL REVIEWS