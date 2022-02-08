PATTAYA TEST & GO

Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9
rating with
153 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Small Deposit
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Small Deposit
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67
฿21,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Small Deposit
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space

Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.

Amenities / Features

  • Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

12 Moo. 7, Sukhumvit Road Tam, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

