Staff very helpfull

Food always delivered in time

Always you can order 7/11

You cannot use beautifull pool😃😃

On arrival at airport i was picked up very quick and had taxi to hotel. Arriving hotel staff very helpfull and well organized. Also the 3 pcr test were good organized in entrance of hotel. Room with enough space and nice balcony, als fridge and microwave oven. Enough soap, shampoo and hyginic things. If i have to do again it will be certainly with J hotel residence👍👍👍👍