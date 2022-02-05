รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 75 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Vibharam Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์วิวเมือง 38m²
฿25,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์วิวสระว่ายน้ำ 38m²
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์พูลแอคเซส 38m²
฿31,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿25,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿28,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีท 75m²
฿39,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿28,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
ห้องแฟมิลี่สวีท 110m²
฿665,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿56,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿52,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿46,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿39,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿28,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
ทางเลือกที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับการกักกันรัฐทางเลือก (ASQ) หรือการกักกันท้องถิ่นทางเลือก (ALQ) ในพัทยาประเทศไทย เริ่มต้นวันหยุดของคุณทันทีเมื่อคุณปรับตัวให้ชินกับสภาพแวดล้อมในเขตกักบริเวณ
ทุกห้องมีระเบียงส่วนตัวให้คุณได้รับแสงแดดอากาศทะเลบริสุทธิ์และวิวพัทยาที่สวยงาม ขับรถเพียง 90 นาทีจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิกรุงเทพฯพร้อมบริการรับส่งสนามบินที่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ
ทำให้การกักกันของคุณอยู่กับเราเป็นจุดเริ่มต้นของประสบการณ์วันหยุดที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจด้วยสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกชั้นเยี่ยมและบริการที่เป็นมิตร
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- J HOTEL PATTAYA
- TEST & GO PACKAGE
- 📌 5,900 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
- 📌 3,900 THB : Extra Person
- ✅ Private pick up service.
- ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
- ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
- ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
คะแนน
4.4/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 16 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมเจเรสซิเดนซ์
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
3.8 Deluxe City View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Was allowed to use a treadmill which was nice
- food was delivered 3 times a day. Mostly pastas and breads
- couldn't use the pool.
- didn't have any new towels or sheets during the 10 days. Probably could have requested it and did once, and was told after 4 days.
The staff was super helpful, and the hotel was clean. All in all a great quarantine experience, but in the end probably not necessary...
5.0 Deluxe City View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Очень чисто
- Дружелюбный персонал
- Вайфай
- Удобная кровать
- Netflix, YouTube
- Хорошие кондиционеры
- Возможность заказать фрукты
Все понравилось. Очень чистый номер. Очень дружелюбный персонал, который всегда старается помочь. Netflix и YouTube Много фильмов и сериалов на русским языке. Хороший вайфай. Нормальное питание. Большое спасибо людям, которые здесь работают ❤️ Есть возможность заказать фрукты, которых не продаются в 7/11. Помогли найти дешевле такси в аэропорт. Хорошие кондиционеры. Удобная кровать и подушки. Идеальное соотношение цены и качества. Если придётся проходить карантин второй раз, вернусь сюда.
4.8 Deluxe City View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very well organised from pick up to check out
- They forgot my breakfast - no problem for me though as I was going home that morning (5 mins away)
Everything was great, from airport pick up to checking out the next day. The only funny issue was they forgot my breakfast, and apologised profusely. This was not a problem as my house is only 5 mins away, from checking out. Definitely recommend Hotel J Residence.
5.0 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวก
- Upon arrival they were set up to recieve me and expedite me through covid protocols and straight to my room. Upon results, which were negative, they directed me to the restaurant which had a mix of Thai and Western food styles. They called for me a taxi to check into my main stay hotel. Also they were ready for me to take my second covid test, easy as pad thai.
There were no cons to staying here they were super professional and courteous. Will stay here as my main stay next time
4.1 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Breakfast was a Tuna sandwich, I hate Tuna sandwiches.
I was happy with the vehicle which brought me to the hotel. After 30 hours of flying and waiting in airports the trip to the hotel was easy and the reception at the hotel was very effectent. The testing was professional.
4.7 Deluxe City View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Hotel staff very friendly and helpful.
- Room size good. Netflix access helps to pass time. Food basic choice of Western or Thai, both good.
Really positive stay. Has all you need, hotel staff lovely, allowed to use pool which is cold but great. Under circumstances, a very positive stay. You are in quarantine, but time passes quickly and nice place to be. Thank you.
4.7 Deluxe City View
Very good service and friendly staff
Very nice room with balcony and Netflix
Quick response for everything
5.0 Deluxe City View
แง่บวก
- comfortable
- professional service
- good price
Very comfortable service at the airport and transportation to the hotel.
Nice reception and professional service.
RT-PCR test was immediately performed professionally and the result was provided after about 6 hours and I could leave the hotel or spend the night in my own house in Thailand.
3.9 Deluxe City View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Check In process good. Front desk responded quickly.
- I am scared to write negative things due to deformation laws currently in place in Thailand.
My mouth is shut due to the current deformation laws currently in place in Thailand. Tha's all.
4.9 Deluxe City View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Staff very helpfull
- Food always delivered in time
- Always you can order 7/11
- You cannot use beautifull pool😃😃
On arrival at airport i was picked up very quick and had taxi to hotel. Arriving hotel staff very helpfull and well organized. Also the 3 pcr test were good organized in entrance of hotel. Room with enough space and nice balcony, als fridge and microwave oven. Enough soap, shampoo and hyginic things. If i have to do again it will be certainly with J hotel residence👍👍👍👍
4.3 Family Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Balcony space for fresh air
- Treadmill rental for exercise
- Excellent service from hotel team
- Living room and two bedrooms give lots of space
- Clean and comfortable
- Wifi was patchy at peak times of day for demand
- Many menu choices were fried. Ordering steamed vegetables daily from room service helped to balance this out.
The team did everything they could to help us and make us comfortable. They were great. Thank you.
3.0 Deluxe City View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานเป็นส่วนที่ดีที่สุดของการเข้าพักทั้งหมด พวกเขาเอาใจใส่และใจดีมาก การวิ่ง 7-11 วันละครั้งมีประโยชน์ในวันที่อาหารต่ำกว่าค่าเฉลี่ย
- ส่วนที่ดีที่สุดของโรงแรมคือพนักงานที่ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็วและค้นหาวิธีแก้ไขปัญหาที่เหมาะสม
- พวกเขาให้ขวดน้ำใหม่แก่คุณเสมอเมื่อคุณไม่มีน้ำในห้องของคุณ ซึ่งมันดีมาก และฉันมีความสุขกับความสบายของเตียง และแอร์ก็ใช้งานได้ดี
- ระเบียงยังเป็นข้อดีด้วยเก้าอี้และโต๊ะสองสามตัว
- wifi แย่มาก wifi ทุกวันไม่ทำงานและเข้าและออก ต้องใช้เวลา 3 ครั้ง 3 ครั้งในการบ่นเกี่ยวกับ wifi เพื่อให้ใช้งานได้ในที่สุด ซึ่งหมายความว่ามันไม่ได้รับการแก้ไขจนกระทั่ง 2 วันก่อนที่ฉันจะจากไป ฉันต้องซื้อซิมการ์ดแยกต่างหากสำหรับโทรศัพท์ของฉันเพื่อรับอินเทอร์เน็ต ทีวีในห้องไม่สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับ wifi ได้
- อาหารก็ธรรมดาและตัวเลือกก็ค่อนข้างซ้ำซาก พวกเขาทำให้คำสั่งของฉันผิดพลาดสองครั้ง แต่ก็ช่วยเหลือในการแก้ไขทั้งสองครั้งและเสนอทางเลือกให้ฉัน
- ฝักบัวแรงและทำให้แอ่งน้ำเลอะไปทั่วห้องน้ำทั้งๆ ที่ม่านอาบน้ำปิดอยู่ ซึ่งหมายความว่าฉันต้องนั่งในอ่างทุกครั้งที่อยากอาบน้ำ มาถึงก็ไม่ได้สะอาดที่สุดหมายความว่าฉันมี เพื่อทำความสะอาดตัวเองก่อนใช้งาน
- พวกเขาโฆษณาว่ามีเสื่อโยคะสำหรับทุกห้อง แต่มันมาก่อนได้ก่อน หมายความว่าพวกเขามีไม่เพียงพอเมื่อฉันมาถึงและต้องรอ 3 วันก่อนได้รับ
โดยรวมแล้วโรงแรมอยู่ในระดับปานกลางตลอดการเข้าพักและสามารถทำได้ภายใต้สถานการณ์ อินเตอร์เน็ตไร้สายเป็นการร้องเรียนที่ใหญ่ที่สุดของฉันโดยรวมและหวังว่านั่นจะได้รับการแก้ไขก่อนหน้านี้ในการเข้าพักของฉัน แต่พนักงานก็ดูแลแขกของโรงแรมเป็นอย่างดีและประกอบขึ้นเพื่อส่วนอื่นๆ ของโรงแรม พวกเขาช่วยเหลือดีจริง ๆ และใจดีกับทุกปัญหาที่เกิดขึ้นและพวกเขาพยายามอย่างเต็มที่เพื่อแก้ไขปัญหา
3.6 Deluxe Pool View
เชิงลบ
- การเปลี่ยนผ้าเช็ดตัวและผ้าปูที่นอนต้องอัตโนมัติสัปดาห์ละครั้ง
- ทางเลือกที่แตกต่างกันมากขึ้นเกี่ยวกับอาหาร ไม่ใช่แค่กุ้ง
- ไม้จิ้มฟันข้างอาหารหรือบนห้อง
การเข้าพักก็โอเค ดำเนินไปอย่างรวดเร็ว
พนักงานเป็นกันเองและช่วยเหลือดี
ฉันสามารถแนะนำโรงแรมนี้ให้กับคนอื่น ๆ ที่ต้องเลือก
4.5 Deluxe City View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- คุ้มค่ามาก บริการพนักงานชั้นหนึ่ง รวดเร็ว มีประสิทธิภาพ และเป็นมิตร จะกลับมาพักอีก ราคาดีเกินไป
นี่เป็นการกักกันครั้งที่สามของฉันและคุ้มค่าที่สุดจนถึงตอนนี้ ทุกอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากและการบริการชั้นยอด
3.4 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- WiFi ไม่เร็วและบางครั้งก็ค้าง
อาหารโดยรวมถือว่าโอเค แต่สักวันหนึ่งก็ส่งบะหมี่กับน้ำเกรวี่มาใส่ ซึ่งก็ใช้ไม่ได้ผล
เวลาอาหารเช้า กลางวัน เย็น ต้องเร่งมือ โดยเฉพาะมื้อเย็นเสิร์ฟตอน 5 โมงเย็น เร็วไป
โดยรวมแล้วก็ยังสะดวกสบายอยู่ที่นั่น living
5.0 Deluxe City View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- โรงแรมที่ยอดเยี่ยมได้ตลอดเวลาและโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับการกักกัน 14 วัน
- เจ้าหน้าที่เอาใจใส่และพยาบาลที่ดีเยี่ยมสำหรับการทดสอบ covid
แม้ว่าฉันจะถูกกักกัน แต่เวลาก็ผ่านไปอย่างรวดเร็ว อาหารดี อุดมสมบูรณ์ และตรงเวลาเสมอ Netflix ช่วยฆ่าเวลาอย่างแน่นอน