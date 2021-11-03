รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 130 ห้องนอน โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 78 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ อาร์เดน โฮเทล แอนด์ เรสซิเดนซ์ อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ อาร์เดน โฮเทล แอนด์ เรสซิเดนซ์ จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Booking requests for Arden Hotel and Residence are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

หากคุณกำลังมองหาที่พักที่ตั้งอยู่ในทำเลที่สะดวกในพัทยาแล้วล่ะก็ ลองมาดู Arden Hotel and Residence ได้เลย ใจกลางเมืองอยู่ห่างออกไปเพียง 0.5 กม. และสนามบินสามารถเข้าถึงได้ภายใน 50 นาที ด้วยทำเลที่สะดวก โรงแรมแห่งนี้จึงสามารถเดินทางไปยังจุดหมายปลายทางที่ต้องไปชมให้ได้ของเมืองได้อย่างง่ายดาย อาร์เดน โฮเต็ล แอนด์ เรสซิเดนซ์ มีบริการที่สมบูรณ์แบบและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่จำเป็นอย่างครบครัน เพื่อคอยเติมความสดชื่นให้แก่ผู้เข้าพัก ผู้เข้าพักจะเพลิดเพลินกับสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกระดับท็อปคลาส เช่น ฟรี Wi-Fi ทุกห้อง, ระบบความปลอดภัย 24 ชั่วโมง, เตาผิง, ครัว, แผนกต้อนรับ 24 ชั่วโมง สัมผัสประสบการณ์สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกในห้องพักคุณภาพสูงระหว่างการเข้าพักที่นี่ บางห้องมีทีวีจอแบน ห้องน้ำเพิ่มเติม ห้องสุขาเพิ่มเติม ล็อกเกอร์ กระจก เพื่อช่วยให้ผู้เข้าพักเติมพลังหลังจากวันที่ยาวนาน สิ่งนันทนาการในโรงแรม รวมถึง ห้องฟิตเนส, ซาวน่า, สระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง, บริการนวด, สระว่ายน้ำ (สำหรับเด็ก) ได้รับการออกแบบเพื่อการพักผ่อนหลีกหนีจากความวุ่นวาย สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกชั้นเลิศและทำเลที่ตั้งดีเยี่ยมทำให้ แอท มายด์ เอ็กซ์คลูซีฟ พัทยา สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับการเข้าพักของคุณในพัทยา

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Arden Hotel and Residence)

Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary meals including breakfast

Smart cable TV with local and international channels

2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily

Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1

Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital

24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service

Temperature check 2 times per day

24 hours standby nursing service

Medical room at the hotel

แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง

คะแนน 3.0 /5 เฉลี่ย ขึ้นอยู่กับ 2 บทวิจารณ์ คะแนน 0 ยอดเยี่ยม 1 ดีมาก 0 เฉลี่ย 1 แย่ 0 แย่มาก อาร์เดน โฮเทล แอนด์ เรสซิเดนซ์ ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ อาร์เดน โฮเทล แอนด์ เรสซิเดนซ์ ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด หากคุณเป็นแขกของทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด 🇳🇱 Michiel Spaapen มาถึงเมื่อ 01/11/2021 2.2 Exclusive Family Suite แง่บวก Big room เชิงลบ First meal I had no choice, was given at 17:00 hours. I ordered a Coke and it took an hour to bring it to the room.

Balcony is very small and has no furniture.

No salt in the breakfast box with fried eggs.

This hotel takes days to respond to e-mails and does NOT answer your questions. I asked for a cheap room and they gave me an e pensive room, that I had to pay for.

Because I had paid for 7 days earlier, before the check and go, they just took whatever they wanted out of my deposit. Still waiting for the refund of days not used. You stay here 24 hours so you will survive. Very poor communication. Slow service. Food is bad. Room is nice. 🇳🇴 Kenneth Arntzen มาถึงเมื่อ 14/10/2021 3.9 Exclusive Family Suite แง่บวก Food at time every day

Good food

WiFi excellent

New rooms

Clean

Helpful staff เชิงลบ It Took long time before you get test results.

You have to pay for drinking water New and clean room. Food was served at time during the whole stay. Staff responded to any questions in a few minutes at the Line application. WiFi worked excellent. All over very good It took long time before the results from Covid test came. The last one took three days. Other AQ hotels are allowing you to go out from the room once a day after passing the first Covid test. At this hotel you have to past test two before they allowed you to go out one hour.