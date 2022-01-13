รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 75 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Vibharam Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 20 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โฮเทลเจพัทยา อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โฮเทลเจพัทยา จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีท 80m²
฿45,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
ห้องแฟมิลี่สวีท 125m²
฿71,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿42,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿26,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 4 Children, 2 Infants
แกรนด์ ดีลักซ์ แฟมิลี่ สวีท 160m²
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿49,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿52,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
ทางเลือกที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับการกักกันรัฐทางเลือก (ASQ) หรือการกักกันท้องถิ่นทางเลือก (ALQ) ในพัทยาประเทศไทย เริ่มต้นวันหยุดของคุณทันทีเมื่อคุณปรับตัวให้ชินกับสภาพแวดล้อมในเขตกักบริเวณ
ทุกห้องมีระเบียงส่วนตัวให้คุณได้รับแสงแดดอากาศทะเลบริสุทธิ์และวิวพัทยาที่สวยงาม ขับรถเพียง 90 นาทีจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิกรุงเทพฯพร้อมบริการรับส่งสนามบินที่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ
ทำให้การกักกันของคุณอยู่กับเราเป็นจุดเริ่มต้นของประสบการณ์วันหยุดที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจด้วยสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกชั้นเยี่ยมและบริการที่เป็นมิตร
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- J HOTEL PATTAYA
- TEST & GO PACKAGE
- 📌 6,500 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
- 📌 4,500 THB : Extra Person
- ✅ Private pick up service.
- ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
- ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
- ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 5 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โฮเทลเจพัทยา
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โฮเทลเจพัทยาดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
3.5 Junior Suite
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- No actual negative about the staff
The food is my only problem, here. The choice of food may please others ,but i find it a bit unbalanced. But the staff are excellent. Very kind and helpful. My advice, the menu should be revised.
5.0 Junior Suite
แง่บวก
Happy to book that hotel. Easy to pay. Covid test ok in that hotel. Everything was perfect. I will come back again for sure.
4.0 Junior Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Nice and friendly staff who helps and want to please you in many ways.
- There are a ton of HD TV Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube.. and more.
- There is no buffet but a lot can be done with the daily menu card with give you always 2 options.
Hotel J Residence Pattaya ALQ is a good and nice Hotel to stay. Personal are very friendly and helpful. If I have to stay again in a ALQ facility (I do not hope so), it will be for sure, Hotel J.
With regards, Fred Faas
4.8 Family Suite
แง่บวก
- Netflix and youtube on the smart TV, no need for subscription
- good internet
- good food and plenty of food
- able to order from hotel for outside items when needed
- family room was very spacious
The hotel was very comfortable and addressed any needs that came up quickly. Considering it was quarantine the staff worked very hard to make sure we are comfortable. The food was more than we needed. the quality of the food was good and the large rooms with balcony helped us feel less confined during our quarantine.
3.8 Junior Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานที่เอาใจใส่มีความสุข
นี่เป็นโรงแรมที่ดีที่จะพัก พนักงานให้ความช่วยเหลือดีและตลก พวกเขาจะไปที่ 7-11 และรับขนม อาหารอร่อยและตรงเวลาเสมอ ระเบียงขนาดใหญ่นั้นยอดเยี่ยม เปิดประตูและรู้สึกเหมือนอยู่ข้างนอก!