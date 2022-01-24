รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 65 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 135 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรมซันไชน์ ฮิป
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องสุพีเรียร์ (วิวจำกัด) 23m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องสุพีเรียร์ (วิวเมือง) 23m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องดีลักซ์ 23m²
฿23,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องพรีเมียม 27m²
฿31,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- เสื่อโยคะ
โรงแรมซันไชน์ ฮิป ตั้งอยู่ในพัทยาเหนือ ในพัทยา ซึ่งเป็นตัวเลือกยอดนิยมสำหรับนักท่องเที่ยว จากที่นี่ แขกสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการเดินทางไปยังสถานที่ต่างๆ ในเมืองที่มีชีวิตชีวาได้อย่างง่ายดาย ด้วยทำเลที่สะดวกสบาย โรงแรมจึงสามารถเดินทางไปยังจุดหมายปลายทางที่ต้องไปชมให้ได้ของเมืองได้อย่างง่ายดาย โรงแรมซันไชน์ ฮิป มีบริการที่สมบูรณ์แบบและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่จำเป็นอย่างครบครัน เพื่อคอยเติมความสดชื่นให้แก่ผู้เข้าพัก ทางโรงแรมได้จัดเตรียม ฟรี Wi-Fi ทุกห้อง, ระบบความปลอดภัย 24 ชั่วโมง, แม่บ้านทำความสะอาดรายวัน, แผนกต้อนรับ 24 ชั่วโมง, Wi-Fi ในพื้นที่สาธารณะ โรงแรมมีห้องพักที่ตกแต่งอย่างสวยงามจำนวน 66 ห้อง ซึ่งรวมทั้งโทรทัศน์จอแอลซีดี/จอพลาสม่า, ราวตากผ้า, ฟรีกาแฟสำเร็จรูป, ผ้าปูที่นอน, กระจก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นผู้ที่ชื่นชอบการออกกำลังกายหรือกำลังมองหาวิธีผ่อนคลายหลังจากวันที่เหน็ดเหนื่อย คุณจะได้รับความบันเทิงจากสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกชั้นยอด เช่น สระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง โรงแรมซันไชน์ ฮิป เป็นจุดหมายปลายทางแห่งที่พักคุณภาพเยี่ยมในพัทยา
คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 20 บทวิจารณ์
4.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Hotel team has provided a pleased welcome and a very positive impression to me. Great service.
- Did not have any negative observation.
Thank you for the warm welcome to the whole Hotel team, back to Thailand. Type of Break fast could be improved and serve warm.
3.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- meal
- some very loud noise near my room the whole night (transformer?)
Really warm welcome, good clean room and bath. If there was no a noise level, for this price i would defiinitely recommend it
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Practice with antigen test after 7 days. Some were given a test according to others no.
A fully functional package. Received food ordered from outside. And the notifications work well. ,....
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Everything was clear and ok good service
the food was ok and the room was clean.They did a good job and quickly
Thank you very much
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- When I got there the test was given to me and within 8 hours I got my results back
Everything was good from pick up till I left
I would recommend them to anyone who ask me, hope to be back
4.3 Premium Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Room excellent worth the cost on the upgrade
- Room was spotless
- Staff very friendly and helpful
- Informed me straight away on the PCR results
- The breakfast was terrible
The hotel staff from arriving to leaving made you feel welcome, the process of testing was straight forward enough and set up in a logical sequence for completing your quarantine.
I would suggest taking your own snacks before arriving, water, tea and coffee readily available in your room.
One nights stay was fine and I enjoyed a decent night's sleep. The staff informed you when your PCR results are in and even booked the taxi to take us to our next hotel.
Great service 👏 👍 👌
3.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Got my pcr.
- Friendly staff
- No gfood available from 2pm till next morning.
- Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
- Breakfast cold and not good.
- Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
- Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )
Got my pcr.
Friendly staff
No food available from 2pm till next morning.
Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
Breakfast cold and not good.
Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
แง่บวก
It was a nice stay for 9 hour. Always again . Great staff and great rooms. Wifi work very well.
Thank you
4.8 Superior Room (City View)
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
All went very well,test as soon as we arrived,ample rooms . Only there a short time,so,great service and friendly staff.
4.3 Superior Room (City View)
Very helpfoul and nice people. The covid Test was ready After 4 Hours. Thank you very much for the Food service.
4.4 Superior Room (Limited View)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Fast
- Professional
- Clean
- Highly recommend
Arrival in Thailand 23:30 at night transportation waiting. Air conditioned ride to hotel in Pattaya. Quick swab test some sleep and breakfast served and free to go by 10:30am 😊👍❤️🌴🌏
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Clean room with everything you need.
I got PCR results after 6 hours. This will make me come back to this hotel next time!
Arrived in the morning was able to leave the room in the evening!
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Taxi from aéroport to hotel Quick test.
- No taxi to go out of hotel
Perfect. Nice people. Aisy for booking. Situation of hotel good place.. good prince. I recommande Thierry hotel
4.4 Superior Room (City View)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Freundliches Personal
- Gut durchorganisiert
- Sauber
Für eine Übernachtung kann ich das Hotel sehr empfehlen.
Preis Leistung ist völlig in Ordnung.
Für einen längeren Aufenthalt würde ich ein Zimmer mit Balkon buchen.
2.6 Superior Room (Limited View)
เชิงลบ
- No food 1 day and breakfast is bad ,
3.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Staff friendly and comprehensive
- Unable to use the facilities of the hotel despite the fact my PCR test was negative
Hotel suitable only for AQ. I hope it’s different during normal time.
Anyway, it’s very well located in SOI 1, few meters from the beach and close to many facilities and mall center
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- There was all you needed, good service, smooth transfer from airport
- Staff was busy at times, a big workload, might benefit from more personnel
Driver was ready at the airport, no waste of time there. PCR test taken immediately at check in, got result in 10 hours. Food was fine. A bit hassle at checkout, some delay due to misunderstanding if I was cleared to go, when they were dealing with lots of other tasks at the same time.
4.9 Superior Room (Limited View)
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Prise de température deux fois par jour
Très bon accueil, personnel aux petits soins, bonne organisation à l’arrivée, nourriture excellente
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- SHH really take care of everything thing for you.
- Us being locked down is not the hotel’s fault. They make the transition as easy as possible.
From intake to checkout, Sunshine Hip Hotel makes everything as simple and seamless as possible. Highly recommended.
Contact me if you have specific questions @[email protected]
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Excellent all round service, with efficient and helpful staff
- No balconies or outside space
The staff were helpful and friendly, the booking service and communications first class. Quarantine security and testing were professional. The range of food choices was excellent and overall value was very good.