you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand

Hotel Refund Policy Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Standard (Studio) room 30 m² ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Cafetière

Chambre communicante

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Four micro onde

Espace de travail Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Standard Studio room with balcony 32 m² ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Balcon (accès complet)

Baignoire

Cafetière

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Le salon

Four micro onde

Petit dépôt Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant One bedroom suites with balcony 40 m² ฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Balcon (accès complet)

Baignoire

Cafetière

Chambre communicante

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Le salon

Four micro onde

Petit dépôt

Machine à laver

Espace de travail Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Two bedroom suites with balcony 67 m² ฿21,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Balcon (accès complet)

Baignoire

Cafetière

Chambre communicante

Suites familiales

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Le salon

Four micro onde

Petit dépôt

Machine à laver

Espace de travail

Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.

Commodités / caractéristiques Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa

