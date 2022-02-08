PATTAYA TEST & GO

Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9
note avec
153 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Cafetière
  • Chambre communicante
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Petit dépôt
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Chambre communicante
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Petit dépôt
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67
฿21,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Chambre communicante
  • Suites familiales
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Petit dépôt
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail

Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
Adresse / Carte

12 Moo. 7, Sukhumvit Road Tam, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

