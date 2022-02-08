Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 12 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang de manière prioritaire, et Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30m²
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32m²
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Petit dépôt
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40m²
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Petit dépôt
- Machine à laver
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67m²
฿21,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Suites familiales
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Petit dépôt
- Machine à laver
- Espace de travail
Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha LaemchabangVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
Hôtels Test & Go proximité