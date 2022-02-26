PATTAYA TEST & GO

ซันไชน์การ์เด้นรีสอร์ท - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4
คะแนนจาก
346
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 28, 2022
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 0
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 1
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 2
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 3
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 4
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 5
+33 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
27 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 66 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner.

Payment Methods
When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits:

  • Hot Instant booking confirmation letters for Thailand Pass

  • Hot Secure payment, and document collection

  • Hot Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval

  • Hot Quick Thailand Pass VIP service request, and discounts

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Cancel 3 days prior to the arrival date and we can refund the balance amount paid.
  • Processing charge for refund will be 500.- THB and not including bank fees if applicable.
  • Unlimited changes to arrival date can be made 24 hours prior to the landing time.
  • No Show 2,000 THB charge and balance can be refund deducting the charges and bank fees.

This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องสุพีเรียร์สตรีทวิว 30
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿12,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องซูพีเรีย วิวสระว่ายน้ำ 30
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿13,450 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องสตูดิโอ 54
฿31,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,850 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ดีลักซ์จากุซซี่ 54
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,450 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ

ซันไชน์การ์เด้นรีสอร์ทให้บริการที่พักที่เงียบสงบท่ามกลางแมกไม้เขตร้อนห่างจากพัทยากลางเพียง 5 นาทีหากเดินทางโดยรถยนต์ มีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งที่จอดรถฟรีและรูมเซอร์วิส

ห้องพักปรับอากาศที่ Sunshine Garden Resort มีวิวสระว่ายน้ำหรือวิวสวน แต่ละห้องมีโทรทัศน์ระบบช่องสัญญาณเคเบิลมินิบาร์ระเบียงหรือเฉลียง

รีสอร์ทอยู่ห่างจากเทอร์มินอล 21 พัทยา 800 ม. และห่างจากเซ็นทรัลเฟสติวัลพัทยาบีชไม่ถึง 2 กม. ฮาร์ดร็อคคาเฟ่พัทยาอยู่ห่างจากรีสอร์ทประมาณ 1.5 กม.

ผู้เข้าพักสามารถใช้บริการรับฝากสัมภาระที่แผนกต้อนรับตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง โรงแรมยังมีบริการแลกเปลี่ยนเงินตราต่างประเทศและตู้เอทีเอ็มในสถานที่

Garden Terrace Restaurant ให้บริการอาหารไทยต้นตำรับและอาหารนานาชาติในบรรยากาศสบาย ๆ บาร์ริมสระว่ายน้ำให้บริการค็อกเทลสดชื่นและอาหารเบา ๆ

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • บริการพยาบาลวิชาชีพเข้าเวรตลอด 24 ชม. ตลอดระยะเวลา 15 วัน
  • บริการตรวจสุขภาพพร้อมออกใบรับรองแพทย์ในวันที่กักกัน 15 วัน
  • หน้ากากอนามัย, แอลกอฮอล์เช็ดมือ 1 ขวด, เทอร์โมมิเตอร์ดิจิตอลส่วนตัว
  • บริการตรวจหาเชื้อโควิด-19 ทางลำคอและช่องจมูก ในวันที่ 2, 6 และวันที่ 12 ของการกักกัน
  • ห้องพักพร้อมระเบียงส่วนตัว
  • มีห้องปลอดบุหรี่
  • อาหารสามมื้อรวมทั้งอาหารเช้าอาหารกลางวันและอาหารค่ำ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต Wi-Fi ไม่ จำกัด
  • ทีวีจอแอลซีดีพร้อมช่องเคเบิ้ลไทยและต่างประเทศกว่า 30 ช่อง
  • กาแฟชาและกาต้มน้ำ
  • น้ำดื่มวันละ 2 ขวด
  • ซักผ้าฟรีวันละ 2 ชิ้น และเก็บผ้าหลัง SWAB ครั้งที่ 2
  • ส่วนลด 10% บริการซักรีด
  • One way Airport pick up
  • HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
คะแนน
3.6/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 27 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
5
ดีมาก
13
เฉลี่ย
5
แย่
4
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ซันไชน์การ์เด้นรีสอร์ท ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ซันไชน์การ์เด้นรีสอร์ท
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇬🇧david howells

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/02/2022
3.9 Superior Room Street View
แง่บวก
  • quick no fuss test, room sleep, great buffet breakfast
เชิงลบ
  • none really

it was ok, no fuss, friendly staff, because i was there for pcr test they left food outside door and ran away,, but they were very friendly, just didnt want to catch covid,, like us all

🇬🇧Denis

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/02/2022
2.2 Superior Room Street View
เชิงลบ
  • Overcharged for room service.
  • Kept waiting on checking out whilst reception stopped dealing with me to answer phone.
  • Lost PCR test certificate.

Checked in for day one. Bellboy told me about room service. I asked if included in test&go he said yes until 10pm. Ordered food. Again on phone when ordering I asked if included and was told yes. Food arrived quickly. Quite nice and hot. Upon checking out was charged for food. Day five. As the food was nice I thought I'd take the plunge and order again knowing I have to pay. Upon checking out was overcharged a small amount. But I didn't argue as the main issue was they lost my PCR test certificate. Whilst waiting reception guy then proceeded to answer phone and spend ten minutes talking to somebody about a booking the following day. I had a taxi waiting. More expense for me. After twenty minutes was asked for line contact so they could send it to me later. Several hours later no test certificate and they're not even reading my messages. I am not happy

🇩🇪Mike Franetzki

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 17/12/2021
1.7 Superior Room Pool View
เชิงลบ
  • 5 Stunden auf Abholung gewartet am Flughafen, und dann gibt es kein Essen im Hotel

Trotz bekannter Ankunftszeit am Flughafen , 5 Stunden gewartet auf das abholen und dann gab es kein Essen im Hotel..

🇬🇧Geoffrey deMoll

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 04/12/2021
2.3 Superior Room Street View
แง่บวก
  • Nothing
เชิงลบ
  • This one s supposed to about COVID but there airport taxi was trying to put me in mini bus with 4 strangers, because I refused he would not find taxi for me till I went to airport information and ask to call police. Then he got me taxi total time 2 hour. I reported it to hotel and never got back to me. I will make sure they lose there asq+ when I go home

This one s supposed to about COVID but there airport taxi was trying to put me in mini bus with 4 strangers, because I refused he would not find taxi for me till I went to airport information and ask to call police. Then he got me taxi total time 2 hour. I reported it to hotel and never got back to me. I will make sure they lose there asq+ when I go home

🇰🇼YOUSEF ALQALFAS

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room Pool View
แง่บวก
  • All was okay
เชิงลบ
  • Meal was bad in terms of quantity , Couldn't get extra food or buy/deliver altho They provided extra water

Meal was bad in terms of quantity , Couldn't get extra food or buy/deliver. They provided extra water.

🇩🇪Christoph Ludes

รีวิวเมื่อ 13/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/11/2021
3.5 Studio Room
แง่บวก
  • WLAN war gut
  • Auf Anfrage bekam ich noch 2 zusätzliche Flaschen Wasser umsonst
  • Service war gut
เชิงลบ
  • Das Essen am Abend war kalt

Von Abholung am Flughafen, bis zum PCR test im Hotel verlief alles super. Da wir erst am 15:30 ankamen, wurde uns das Ergebnis erst am nächsten Morgen um 7 Uhr bekannt gegeben. 1 Tag Test&Go im Studio Room kostet 5.125 baht. Im Preis war alles enthalten

🇸🇪Jan Gerdin

รีวิวเมื่อ 13/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/11/2021
3.0 Superior Room Street View
แง่บวก
  • Fast PCR test
เชิงลบ
  • Bad respons after I pay 1 day package.
  • Reception call me and woke me up at 05:00.
  • Spiderweb all over the chairs on the balcony.
  • No towels in my room.
  • No cutlery when food arrived

Bad respons after I pay 1 day package. 3 days after I got respons that they did not receive any money. After 1 week they say that my money was received 1 week ago.R

8 hours after PCR test, at 17:00 O'clock, I got result that I was negativ. But then reception woke me up at 05:00 in the morning to tell me the same again.

But wifi strong and nice vestibule at the entrance.

🇬🇧Paul Ashley knight

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/11/2021
4.2 Superior Room Pool View
แง่บวก
  • Very well organized & good value for money
เชิงลบ
  • Food was lukewarm at best

A very good hotel well organized good room good wifi & daily quick response time with results only negative point is the food but I did bring my own

🇸🇪Bo Christer Stengard

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room Pool View
แง่บวก
  • Balcony, nice poolview
เชิงลบ
  • Breakfast could be much better

Nice hotel but a little bit old. Good room on ground floor. Balcony and nice view over the garden and the pool. The breakfast could be much better !!!

🇮🇪John derek Hawkins

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/11/2021
4.1 Superior Room Street View
แง่บวก
  • Helpfull staff
เชิงลบ
  • Calling me on the phone at 5am to tell me my test was positive I did not wish to be woken at this time after a long flight

I had to wait for an hour and a half for my taxi at bkk airport to take me to the hotel which I then had to share with another guest I did not pay to share with another guest my booking was for me alone also what would happen if this guest had covid I thought this was a disgrace and for this I give the hotel service minus ➖ 10 if I was in the UK I would have demanded my money back and got it would advise against using this hotel because of the taxi the cold food and the 5am phone call to my room to tell me I was positive covid I needed 💤 sleep after a long flight

🇬🇧Ian joseph Nolan

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room Street View
แง่บวก
  • quick check in and test /results
เชิงลบ
  • none

great hotel transfer from the airport very good would recommend to any travellers food was good and enjoyable

🇹🇭Thanya Wongsatsai

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 09/11/2021
1.7 Superior Room Street View
เชิงลบ
  • To old and dirty.

Just can’t believe that this hotel in SHA standard. Call quite early 5 am for the Covid test results.

🇦🇹Anton Traunfellner

รีวิวเมื่อ 21/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/11/2021
2.8 Superior Room Pool View
แง่บวก
  • Good pickup
  • nice balcony
  • good fridge
เชิงลบ
  • only one meal

Very good the individual pick from the airport, testing was done very well and the room was OK. Friendly staff

🇩🇪Alexander Gampp

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 29/10/2021
2.8 Superior Room Pool View
แง่บวก
  • IT was clean. Friendly people. Passable to walk around in the Hotel after 2nd Day.
เชิงลบ
  • Not allowed to use the Swimmingpool. Not allowed to buy a beer per 1 Day. Alcohol absolut forbidden. The wifi mostly Not available.

7 days in a Quarantäne Hotel without a funktionale wifi is not ok. Not possible to watch a movie by pay tv. Mostly Not passable for a Video call. And so on...

🇧🇪erik evenepoel

รีวิวเมื่อ 31/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/10/2021
3.5 Superior Room Street View
แง่บวก
  • Room view. Good bed. Airco good. Bathroom nice;
เชิงลบ
  • Food could be a little better. Wifi not stable

The hotel was correct. Nice room with nice view. Quiet and a comfortabel bed. Airco was quiet and worked fine; The food was more then enough but could be al little bit more refined. Nice correct staff. The Wifi was not very stable.

🇨🇨Jesse only

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/08/2021
3.1 Superior Room Street View
แง่บวก
  • Ok
เชิงลบ
  • Ok

Ok ok ...............................................................................

....

🇫🇷Almas CHALABAEV

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/09/2021
4.3 Superior Room Street View
แง่บวก
  • Clean, Comfortable, Balcony, 7 x 5 m room
เชิงลบ
  • None

I spent 14 days of quarantine in this hotal. It was a right choice. The balcony was a must and it really helped to live quarantine with no stress. The personel was very helpful.

🇨🇦Matthew Thompson

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/09/2021
4.5 Studio Room
แง่บวก
  • Excellent service
  • Very helpful staff
  • Great communication
  • Comfortable room
  • Lots of food
  • Some delicious food
เชิงลบ
  • Some food wasn't that great, but the restaurant was happy to change the dish for us.

The size of the room, excellent price, and use of the porch to enjoy the outdoors made our quarantine time fly by. We enjoyed resting and relaxing for the whole 10 days.

🇫🇮Tuomo Olavi Haapea

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 22/09/2021
3.9 Superior Room Pool View

Since the hotel only had ASQ guests, it would have been possible to get to the pool especially after two tests

🇸🇪Asa lindgren

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/08/2021
4.3 Superior Room Street View
แง่บวก
  • Good room comfortable bed
  • Good fast service
  • Good nurse taking test very careful
  • Internet very good
เชิงลบ
  • Only negative was the food but not a big problem for me you can order grab and 7/11

Very good stay i would recommend it. Nice and quiet room. Good bed and fast service. God nurse taking test

Hotel Offer Brochure

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

240/3 Moo 5, North Pattaya Circle, Pattaya, 20150 Pattaya North, Thailand

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU