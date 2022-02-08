PATTAYA TEST & GO

Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9
Bewertung mit
153 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 12 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang , und Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Kleine Kaution
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67
฿21,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Familiensuiten
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich

Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Karte

12 Moo. 7, Sukhumvit Road Tam, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

