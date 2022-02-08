PATTAYA TEST & GO

Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9
通过
153条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 0
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 2
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 3
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 4
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang - Image 5
+31 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到12预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang以优先方式，以及Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard (Studio) room 30
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Studio room with balcony 32
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 小额存款
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
One bedroom suites with balcony 40
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 小额存款
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two bedroom suites with balcony 67
฿21,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 小额存款
  • 洗衣机
  • 工作空间

Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.

便利设施/功能

  • Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
查看所有评论

Hotel Offer Brochure

地址/地图

12 Moo. 7, Sukhumvit Road Tam, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20230

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2

3388 评论
฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7

3486 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5

659 评论
฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6

611 评论
฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9

2305 评论
฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4

5085 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6

4921 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU