Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Non-Refundable , enable to Amendment

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Standard (Studio) room 30 m² ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 咖啡机

连接房间

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

微波

工作空间 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Standard Studio room with balcony 32 m² ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

咖啡机

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

客厅

微波

小额存款 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant One bedroom suites with balcony 40 m² ฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

咖啡机

连接房间

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

客厅

微波

小额存款

洗衣机

工作空间 最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Two bedroom suites with balcony 67 m² ฿21,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

咖啡机

连接房间

家庭套房

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

客厅

微波

小额存款

洗衣机

工作空间

Welcome to the new Holiday inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang, Feature 4 Star accommodation , your preferred hotel in a local industrial setting. Conveniently located in a leading industrial estate and economic zone in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard with its close proximity to Laemchabang Port and Si Racha Harbour,an IHG Hotel is set in Si Racha, 12 km from J-Park Nihon Mura Community Mall and 29 km from Flight of The Gibbon. Boasting a 24 -hour front desk, Restaurant ,outdoor pool, Kid club and family room.

便利设施/功能 Fitness center, Onsen , Steam & Sauna, Outdoor pool, Wifi , Kid club , Spa

