Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Urbana Sathorn Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Urbana Sathorn Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Executive 65 m² ฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,198 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Deluxe 72 m² ฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 2 Bedroom Executive 104 m² ฿19,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 2 Bedroom Premier 124 m² ฿19,600 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,600 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 3 Bedroom Executive 180 m² ฿37,600 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿20,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Work Space

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok provides luxury apartments situated in the popular expatriate residential district of Sathorn Road. The 4.5-star hotel is close to Bangkok’s financial hub and the Central Business District, as well as being near the Embassies of Singapore and Australia. It’s also just 10 minutes away from the famous Suan Lum Night Bazaar, and conveniently close to the Lumpini MTR and Sala Daeng BTS stations - making it extremely easy for guests to get around this exciting city. Just a 10-minute drive away is the Chao Phraya River, where guests can take a boat tour of the city and experience the bustling river markets. Urbana Sathorn Bangkok is a 40-minute drive from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Whatever brings you to Bangkok, let Urbana Sathorn Bangkok make your stay one you won't soon forget.

