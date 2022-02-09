BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
7.8
note avec
4241 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Urbana Sathorn Bangkok de manière prioritaire, et Urbana Sathorn Bangkok percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Executive 65
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,198 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe 72
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Executive 104
฿19,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Premier 124
฿19,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 Bedroom Executive 180
฿37,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Espace de travail

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok provides luxury apartments situated in the popular expatriate residential district of Sathorn Road. The 4.5-star hotel is close to Bangkok’s financial hub and the Central Business District, as well as being near the Embassies of Singapore and Australia. It’s also just 10 minutes away from the famous Suan Lum Night Bazaar, and conveniently close to the Lumpini MTR and Sala Daeng BTS stations - making it extremely easy for guests to get around this exciting city. Just a 10-minute drive away is the Chao Phraya River, where guests can take a boat tour of the city and experience the bustling river markets. Urbana Sathorn Bangkok is a 40-minute drive from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Whatever brings you to Bangkok, let Urbana Sathorn Bangkok make your stay one you won't soon forget.

Adresse / Carte

55 South Sathorn Road, Tungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

