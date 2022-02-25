Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Deluxe Studio 45 m² ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features: Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Smoking Rooms Available

1 Bedroom Deluxe 70 m²
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features: Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Washing Machine

Deluxe 2 Bedroom Suite 140 m²
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features: Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Washing Machine

Deluxe Three Bedroom 140 m²
฿8,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features: Balcony

Bathtub

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Washing Machine

Work Space

Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok is Bangkok's best suites complex for nightly or extended stays, providing beautiful, spacious accommodations with wireless Internet access, smart television in every room and refined service at prices that give incredible value. This property is located near the central business areas of Sathon and Silom Road, yet it is peacefully tucked into a quiet residential setting. Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok is located on Soi Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 24 - also known as Chong Nonsi or New Sathon Road. This wide boulevard connects Sathon and Silom with Rama III Road and the Third Stage Expressway. The Chong Nonsi station of the Bangkok skytrain is close by, opening up the rest of Bangkok for easy discovery. The property is close to the Central department store and shopping mall on Rama III Road, providing residents with easy access to supermarkets, shops, and a multi-screen movie theater which plays predominantly English-language films.

