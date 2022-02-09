BANGKOK TEST & GO

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
оценка с
4241
Обновление February 9, 2022
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Image 0
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Image 1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Image 2
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Image 3
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Image 4
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Image 5
+21 фотографии
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Urbana Sathorn Bangkok в приоритетном порядке, и Urbana Sathorn Bangkok будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Executive 65
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,198 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Кухня
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe 72
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Ванна
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Кухня
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Executive 104
฿19,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Ванна
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Кухня
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Premier 124
฿19,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Ванна
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Кухня
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 Bedroom Executive 180
฿37,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Ванна
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Кухня
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Рабочая среда

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok provides luxury apartments situated in the popular expatriate residential district of Sathorn Road. The 4.5-star hotel is close to Bangkok’s financial hub and the Central Business District, as well as being near the Embassies of Singapore and Australia. It’s also just 10 minutes away from the famous Suan Lum Night Bazaar, and conveniently close to the Lumpini MTR and Sala Daeng BTS stations - making it extremely easy for guests to get around this exciting city. Just a 10-minute drive away is the Chao Phraya River, where guests can take a boat tour of the city and experience the bustling river markets. Urbana Sathorn Bangkok is a 40-minute drive from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Whatever brings you to Bangkok, let Urbana Sathorn Bangkok make your stay one you won't soon forget.

Адрес / Карта

55 South Sathorn Road, Tungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

