Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Executive 65m²
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,198 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe 72m²
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Executive 104m²
฿19,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Premier 124m²
฿19,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 Bedroom Executive 180m²
฿37,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Arbeitsbereich
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok provides luxury apartments situated in the popular expatriate residential district of Sathorn Road. The 4.5-star hotel is close to Bangkok’s financial hub and the Central Business District, as well as being near the Embassies of Singapore and Australia. It’s also just 10 minutes away from the famous Suan Lum Night Bazaar, and conveniently close to the Lumpini MTR and Sala Daeng BTS stations - making it extremely easy for guests to get around this exciting city. Just a 10-minute drive away is the Chao Phraya River, where guests can take a boat tour of the city and experience the bustling river markets. Urbana Sathorn Bangkok is a 40-minute drive from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Whatever brings you to Bangkok, let Urbana Sathorn Bangkok make your stay one you won't soon forget.
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Urbana Sathorn BangkokSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
