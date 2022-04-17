Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Superior Double or Twin Room 20 m² ฿5,300 - 1 Day Test & Go

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok (SHA+ Certified) is located right in the center of Bangkok's business district, just a three-minute walk from the popular Saphan Takksin BTS sky train station which allows quick access to the river taxi terminal leading to the city's top attractions such as Wat Pho and the Grand Palace. The exciting shopping centers and markets of Bangkok are also within easy reach of this location, making this hotel the perfect choice for anybody looking to enjoy everything this city has to offer. The hotel offers conveniences for all types of guests, the rooms fully prepared with all the necessary amenities and facilities. Situated within walking distance to Silom road and Sathorn pier, guests can easily access to attractions like the popular Asiatique dining and entertainment area. The exciting Chinatown is only two kilometers away, while the onsite Bridge restaurant offers a variety of dishes ranging from Thai to western cuisines. This great location, along with all the amenities and facilities offered, make Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok (SHA+ Certified) the right choice for travelers looking for the best value and comfort for their vacation.

