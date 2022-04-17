BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.3
rating with
19 reviews
Updated on April 17, 2022
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 0
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 2
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 3
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 4
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok - Image 5
+23 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults
Superior Double or Twin Room 20
฿5,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok (SHA+ Certified) is located right in the center of Bangkok's business district, just a three-minute walk from the popular Saphan Takksin BTS sky train station which allows quick access to the river taxi terminal leading to the city's top attractions such as Wat Pho and the Grand Palace. The exciting shopping centers and markets of Bangkok are also within easy reach of this location, making this hotel the perfect choice for anybody looking to enjoy everything this city has to offer. The hotel offers conveniences for all types of guests, the rooms fully prepared with all the necessary amenities and facilities. Situated within walking distance to Silom road and Sathorn pier, guests can easily access to attractions like the popular Asiatique dining and entertainment area. The exciting Chinatown is only two kilometers away, while the onsite Bridge restaurant offers a variety of dishes ranging from Thai to western cuisines. This great location, along with all the amenities and facilities offered, make Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok (SHA+ Certified) the right choice for travelers looking for the best value and comfort for their vacation.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

143 S Sathorn Rd, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Partner Hotels

JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
rating with
18 reviews
From ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
rating with
694 reviews
From ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
rating with
1458 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
rating with
2226 reviews
From ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
rating with
1763 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
rating with
778 reviews
From ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
rating with
12884 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
rating with
347 reviews
From ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
rating with
4241 reviews
From ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
rating with
3583 reviews
From ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
rating with
601 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU