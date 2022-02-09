BANGKOK TEST & GO

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8

4241レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Image 0
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Image 1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Image 2
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Image 3
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Image 4
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Image 5
+21 写真
迅速な対応
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にUrbana Sathorn Bangkok 直接連絡し、 Urbana Sathorn Bangkokが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Executive 65
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,198 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe 72
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Executive 104
฿19,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Premier 124
฿19,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 Bedroom Executive 180
฿37,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 作業スペース

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok provides luxury apartments situated in the popular expatriate residential district of Sathorn Road. The 4.5-star hotel is close to Bangkok’s financial hub and the Central Business District, as well as being near the Embassies of Singapore and Australia. It’s also just 10 minutes away from the famous Suan Lum Night Bazaar, and conveniently close to the Lumpini MTR and Sala Daeng BTS stations - making it extremely easy for guests to get around this exciting city. Just a 10-minute drive away is the Chao Phraya River, where guests can take a boat tour of the city and experience the bustling river markets. Urbana Sathorn Bangkok is a 40-minute drive from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Whatever brings you to Bangkok, let Urbana Sathorn Bangkok make your stay one you won't soon forget.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Urbana Sathorn Bangkokゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

55 South Sathorn Road, Tungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
との評価
694 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
との評価
18 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
との評価
307 レビュー
から ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
との評価
58 レビュー
から ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
との評価
4289 レビュー
から ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
との評価
2226 レビュー
から ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
との評価
19 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU