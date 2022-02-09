BANGKOK TEST & GO

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
通过
4241条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Urbana Sathorn Bangkok以优先方式，以及Urbana Sathorn Bangkok从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Executive 65
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,198 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe 72
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Executive 104
฿19,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Premier 124
฿19,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 Bedroom Executive 180
฿37,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 工作空间

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok provides luxury apartments situated in the popular expatriate residential district of Sathorn Road. The 4.5-star hotel is close to Bangkok’s financial hub and the Central Business District, as well as being near the Embassies of Singapore and Australia. It’s also just 10 minutes away from the famous Suan Lum Night Bazaar, and conveniently close to the Lumpini MTR and Sala Daeng BTS stations - making it extremely easy for guests to get around this exciting city. Just a 10-minute drive away is the Chao Phraya River, where guests can take a boat tour of the city and experience the bustling river markets. Urbana Sathorn Bangkok is a 40-minute drive from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Whatever brings you to Bangkok, let Urbana Sathorn Bangkok make your stay one you won't soon forget.

地址/地图

55 South Sathorn Road, Tungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

