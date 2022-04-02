Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Located in Kamala Beach, 1.6 mi from Pineapple Beach, Twinpalms MontAzure features accommodations with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness center. This 5-star hotel offers a 24-hour front desk, room service and free WiFi. Guests can have a drink at the bar.
All rooms at the hotel have air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, dvd player, and a private bathroom with a shower, a hairdryer and free toiletries. All units will provide guests with a desk and a kettle.
A buffet breakfast is available each morning at Twinpalms MontAzure.
The accommodations offers a terrace.
Phuket FantaSea is 0.7 mi from Twinpalms MontAzure, while Kamala Police Station is 0.7 mi from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 16 mi from the hotel.