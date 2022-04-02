Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Twinpalms MontAzure位于卡马拉海滩，距离菠萝海滩有1.6英里，配备餐厅、免费私人停车位、户外游泳池和健身中心。这家五星级酒店提供24小时前台、客房服务和免费无线网络连接。客人可以在酒吧小酌一杯。
酒店的所有客房均配有空调、带卫星频道的平板电视、DVD 播放机以及带淋浴、吹风机和免费洗浴用品的私人浴室。所有单位都为客人提供书桌和水壶。
Twinpalms MontAzure 酒店每天早晨供应自助早餐。
住宿提供露台。
Twinpalms MontAzure 距离普吉幻多奇乐园 0.7 英里，距离卡马拉警察局 0.7 英里。最近的机场是普吉国际机场，距离酒店 16 英里。