PHUKET TEST & GO

Twinpalms MontAzure - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
9.4
通过
11条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Twinpalms MontAzure - Image 0
Twinpalms MontAzure - Image 1
Twinpalms MontAzure - Image 2
Twinpalms MontAzure - Image 3
Twinpalms MontAzure - Image 4
Twinpalms MontAzure - Image 5
+59 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Twinpalms MontAzure位于卡马拉海滩，距离菠萝海滩有1.6英里，配备餐厅、免费私人停车位、户外游泳池和健身中心。这家五星级酒店提供24小时前台、客房服务和免费无线网络连接。客人可以在酒吧小酌一杯。

酒店的所有客房均配有空调、带卫星频道的平板电视、DVD 播放机以及带淋浴、吹风机和免费洗浴用品的私人浴室。所有单位都为客人提供书桌和水壶。

Twinpalms MontAzure 酒店每天早晨供应自助早餐。

住宿提供露台。

Twinpalms MontAzure 距离普吉幻多奇乐园 0.7 英里，距离卡马拉警察局 0.7 英里。最近的机场是普吉国际机场，距离酒店 16 英里。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Twinpalms MontAzure的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Twinpalms MontAzure
查看所有评论

地址/地图

129/86 Kamala Beach Road Kathu, Phuket, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

太阳之翼卡马拉海滩
8.5

562 评论
฿-1
棕榈卡马拉
8.5

239 评论
฿-1
在卡马拉酒店
8.9

130 评论
฿-1
卡马拉海滩公寓
8

29 评论
฿-1
普吉岛双棕榈酒店
8.9

520 评论
฿-1
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket
8.2

323 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU