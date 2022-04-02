Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
카말라 비치에 위치한 Twinpalms MontAzure는 파인애플 비치에서 2.5km 거리에 있으며, 레스토랑, 무료 전용 주차장, 야외 수영장 및 피트니스 센터를 보유하고 있습니다. 이 5 성급 호텔은 24 시간 프런트 데스크, 룸 서비스 및 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다. 바에서 음료를 즐기실 수 있습니다.
호텔의 모든 객실은 에어컨, 위성 채널이 편성 된 평면 TV, DVD 플레이어 및 샤워 시설, 헤어 드라이어 및 무료 세면 도구가 구비 된 전용 욕실을 갖추고 있습니다. 모든 객실은 책상과 주전자를 갖추고 있습니다.
Twinpalms MontAzure는 매일 아침 조식 뷔페를 제공합니다.
숙소에는 테라스가 있습니다.
Twinpalms MontAzure에서 푸켓 판타시는 1.1km, 카말라 경찰서는 1.1km 거리에 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 호텔에서 26km 떨어진 푸켓 국제 공항입니다.