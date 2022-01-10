Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Twin Room 28m²
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Double or Twin Room 28m²
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite City View 45m²
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Trang Hotel Bangkok features comfortable and clean accommodation complimented by warm service and a convenient location. Just some of the hotel's highlights include a skylight swimming pool, fitness center, and café serving traditional Thai and international dishes. Situated on the Khao San Road, guests are in close proximity to Bangkok’s famous backpacker quarters where market stalls, lively bars, and great street food opportunities reside. After a short taxi ride or a few stops on the skytrain, visitors of the Trang Hotel Bangkok can be amongst the hub of the city's business and entertainment districts, leaving the delights of Bangkok firmly in the hands of the traveler.
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
If you were a guest at Trang Hotel Bangkok
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Trang Hotel BangkokSEE ALL REVIEWS
5.0 Twin Room
Positives
- Huge Breakfast
- Friendly Staff
- Good Wifi
I stayed in Trang Hotel for the Test and go scheme for one night and had a really good experience with the hotel and everything around it, like the Transport from the Airport and the swab test in my room. Everything was really good organized and executed.