BANGKOK TEST & GO

Trang Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4

1352レビューによる評価
更新日 February 28, 2022
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+29 写真
迅速な対応
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Twin Room 28
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Double or Twin Room 28
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite City View 45
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

Trang Hotel Bangkok features comfortable and clean accommodation complimented by warm service and a convenient location. Just some of the hotel's highlights include a skylight swimming pool, fitness center, and café serving traditional Thai and international dishes. Situated on the Khao San Road, guests are in close proximity to Bangkok’s famous backpacker quarters where market stalls, lively bars, and great street food opportunities reside. After a short taxi ride or a few stops on the skytrain, visitors of the Trang Hotel Bangkok can be amongst the hub of the city's business and entertainment districts, leaving the delights of Bangkok firmly in the hands of the traveler.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
5.0/5
優れた
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Trang Hotel Bangkokゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Trang Hotel Bangkok
すべてのレビューを見る

🇩🇪Benjamin Mueller

でレビュー 10/01/2022
に到着しました 27/12/2021
5.0 Twin Room
ポジティブ
  • Huge Breakfast
  • Friendly Staff
  • Good Wifi

I stayed in Trang Hotel for the Test and go scheme for one night and had a really good experience with the hotel and everything around it, like the Transport from the Airport and the swab test in my room. Everything was really good organized and executed.

住所/地図

99/1 Wisutkasat Rd., Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
との評価
1324 レビュー
から ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
との評価
601 レビュー
から ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
との評価
3583 レビュー
から ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
との評価
2062 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
2605 レビュー
から ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
との評価
4953 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU