Trang Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
Bewertung mit
1352 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 28, 2022
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Twin Room 28
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Double or Twin Room 28
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite City View 45
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
Trang Hotel Bangkok features comfortable and clean accommodation complimented by warm service and a convenient location. Just some of the hotel's highlights include a skylight swimming pool, fitness center, and café serving traditional Thai and international dishes. Situated on the Khao San Road, guests are in close proximity to Bangkok’s famous backpacker quarters where market stalls, lively bars, and great street food opportunities reside. After a short taxi ride or a few stops on the skytrain, visitors of the Trang Hotel Bangkok can be amongst the hub of the city's business and entertainment districts, leaving the delights of Bangkok firmly in the hands of the traveler.

Ergebnis
5.0/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 1 Rezension
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
1
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
🇩🇪Benjamin Mueller

Bewertet am 10/01/2022
Angekommen um 27/12/2021
5.0 Twin Room
Positiv
  • Huge Breakfast
  • Friendly Staff
  • Good Wifi

I stayed in Trang Hotel for the Test and go scheme for one night and had a really good experience with the hotel and everything around it, like the Transport from the Airport and the swab test in my room. Everything was really good organized and executed.

Adresse / Karte

99/1 Wisutkasat Rd., Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

