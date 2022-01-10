BANGKOK TEST & GO

Trang Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
คะแนนจาก
1352
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 28, 2022
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+29 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Twin Room 28
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Double or Twin Room 28
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite City View 45
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

Trang Hotel Bangkok features comfortable and clean accommodation complimented by warm service and a convenient location. Just some of the hotel's highlights include a skylight swimming pool, fitness center, and café serving traditional Thai and international dishes. Situated on the Khao San Road, guests are in close proximity to Bangkok’s famous backpacker quarters where market stalls, lively bars, and great street food opportunities reside. After a short taxi ride or a few stops on the skytrain, visitors of the Trang Hotel Bangkok can be amongst the hub of the city's business and entertainment districts, leaving the delights of Bangkok firmly in the hands of the traveler.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
5.0/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
1
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Trang Hotel Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Trang Hotel Bangkok
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇩🇪Benjamin Mueller

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/12/2021
5.0 Twin Room
แง่บวก
  • Huge Breakfast
  • Friendly Staff
  • Good Wifi

I stayed in Trang Hotel for the Test and go scheme for one night and had a really good experience with the hotel and everything around it, like the Transport from the Airport and the swab test in my room. Everything was really good organized and executed.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

99/1 Wisutkasat Rd., Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1324 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
601 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3583 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
609 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2062 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2605 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4953 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU