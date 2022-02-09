BANGKOK TEST & GO

W22 by Burasari - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
rating with
601 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, W22 by Burasari is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. W22 by Burasari offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed here. Guests can choose from 123 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at W22 by Burasari.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at W22 by Burasari, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

22 Mittphan Road, Pomprab, Pomprabsattrupai , China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

Popular Filters

