BANGKOK TEST & GO

Trang Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
通过
1352条评论进行评分
更新于 February 28, 2022
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Trang Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+29 相片
快速反应
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Twin Room 28
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Double or Twin Room 28
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite City View 45
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

Trang Hotel Bangkok features comfortable and clean accommodation complimented by warm service and a convenient location. Just some of the hotel's highlights include a skylight swimming pool, fitness center, and café serving traditional Thai and international dishes. Situated on the Khao San Road, guests are in close proximity to Bangkok’s famous backpacker quarters where market stalls, lively bars, and great street food opportunities reside. After a short taxi ride or a few stops on the skytrain, visitors of the Trang Hotel Bangkok can be amongst the hub of the city's business and entertainment districts, leaving the delights of Bangkok firmly in the hands of the traveler.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
5.0/5
优秀的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Trang Hotel Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Trang Hotel Bangkok
查看所有评论

🇩🇪Benjamin Mueller

评论于 10/01/2022
到达 27/12/2021
5.0 Twin Room
正数
  • Huge Breakfast
  • Friendly Staff
  • Good Wifi

I stayed in Trang Hotel for the Test and go scheme for one night and had a really good experience with the hotel and everything around it, like the Transport from the Airport and the swab test in my room. Everything was really good organized and executed.

地址/地图

99/1 Wisutkasat Rd., Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1

1324 评论
฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7

601 评论
฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5

3583 评论
฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4

2605 评论
฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7

4953 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU