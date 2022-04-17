Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
The Tide Beachfront Siray Phuket is a modern hotel located at the water’s edge in the Siray district of Phuket Town on the beautiful island of Phuket, Thailand. The bay looks out across the turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea. Siray, close to the town, is a tranquil part of the city, full of relaxed local character and devoid of the hustle and bustle of the city itself. Here you can enjoy the quieter side of Phuket in an environment of fishing villages, private villas and hills stretching out eastwards into the sea.
A highlight of the hotel is to watch the sunrise over the sea early in the morning, or to watch the moon-rise in the evening. The wooded headlands on either side of the steeply-backed bay remind us of a royal throne, and this concept has been carried through to be reflected in the design of parts of the hotel. The theme of The Tide Beachfront Siray Phuket is one of calm, tranquillity and peaceful relaxation.