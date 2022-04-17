PHUKET TEST & GO

The Tide Beachfront Siray Phuket - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
74 reviews
Updated on April 17, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Tide Beachfront Siray Phuket is a modern hotel located at the water’s edge in the Siray district of Phuket Town on the beautiful island of Phuket, Thailand. The bay looks out across the turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea. Siray, close to the town, is a tranquil part of the city, full of relaxed local character and devoid of the hustle and bustle of the city itself. Here you can enjoy the quieter side of Phuket in an environment of fishing villages, private villas and hills stretching out eastwards into the sea.

A highlight of the hotel is to watch the sunrise over the sea early in the morning, or to watch the moon-rise in the evening. The wooded headlands on either side of the steeply-backed bay remind us of a royal throne, and this concept has been carried through to be reflected in the design of parts of the hotel. The theme of The Tide Beachfront Siray Phuket is one of calm, tranquillity and peaceful relaxation.

Amenities / Features

  • The magnificent, sun-deck with its 50 m (Olympic-sized) swimming pool, facing out to sea is one of the highlights of the hotel.
Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

168, Moo 1, Rassada, Koh Sirey, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

