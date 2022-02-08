Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui in a prioritized manner, and The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui will directly collect payment from you.
Full refund is allowed if cancelled 21 days prior to arrival, 50% will be chargeable on the total stay if cancelled 20-0 days prior to arrival.
Nestled within the embrace of a private sun-kissed bay, the resort is surrounded by oceanfront beauty and quintessential experiences that inspire treasured moments. We welcome you and your guests to discover the legendary hospitality of its people in a constant pursuit of happiness that salves your mind, body and soul through wellness programmes, cultural immersions or culinary journeys.
LOCATION The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui is located 7 kilometres or 20 minutes by car from Samui International Airport (USM). The resort is located within easy reach of Chaweng Beach and Bophut Fisherman’s Village. Samui International Airport is connected by up to 24 daily flights from Bangkok, 2 daily flights from Hong Kong, daily flights from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and other regional gateways.