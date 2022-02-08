SAMUI TEST & GO

The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9
rating with
69 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui - Image 0
The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui - Image 1
The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui - Image 2
The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui - Image 3
The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui - Image 4
The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui - Image 5
+25 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
50% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui in a prioritized manner, and The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Full refund is allowed if cancelled 21 days prior to arrival, 50% will be chargeable on the total stay if cancelled 20-0 days prior to arrival.

Nestled within the embrace of a private sun-kissed bay, the resort is surrounded by oceanfront beauty and quintessential experiences that inspire treasured moments. We welcome you and your guests to discover the legendary hospitality of its people in a constant pursuit of happiness that salves your mind, body and soul through wellness programmes, cultural immersions or culinary journeys.

LOCATION The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui is located 7 kilometres or 20 minutes by car from Samui International Airport (USM). The resort is located within easy reach of Chaweng Beach and Bophut Fisherman’s Village. Samui International Airport is connected by up to 24 daily flights from Bangkok, 2 daily flights from Hong Kong, daily flights from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and other regional gateways.

Amenities / Features

  • All guests in the resort will enjoy this collection of experiences and facilities:
  • 3,800 square meter Spa Village Koh Samui
  • Oceanfront pool for adults and children
  • The only ocean pool in Thailand
  • The largest one-of-a-kind swim reef in Southeast Asia within a resort
  • Fitness Centre with Muay Thai Ring
  • Mini Golf
  • A tennis court and a basketball court
  • Seafaring adventures aboard our luxury Princess 64 yacht or speedboat
  • Recreational activities at the beach
  • Kids Club
  • Retail Pavilion
  • Concierge Pavilion (tours and excursions available)
  • Transportation service
  • Meetings and events facilities
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

9/123 Moo 5, Tambon Bophut, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Tongsai Bay Hotel
8.9
rating with
646 reviews
From ฿-1
Melati Beach Resort & Spa
8.7
rating with
512 reviews
From ฿-1
Melia Koh Samui
9.3
rating with
90 reviews
From ฿-1
Cape Fahn Hotel
9
rating with
17 reviews
From ฿-1
Samujana Villas
9.3
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
Prana Resorts Samui
9
rating with
1007 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
8.4
rating with
438 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU