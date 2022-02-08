Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui in a prioritized manner, and The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy Full refund is allowed if cancelled 21 days prior to arrival, 50% will be chargeable on the total stay if cancelled 20-0 days prior to arrival.

Nestled within the embrace of a private sun-kissed bay, the resort is surrounded by oceanfront beauty and quintessential experiences that inspire treasured moments. We welcome you and your guests to discover the legendary hospitality of its people in a constant pursuit of happiness that salves your mind, body and soul through wellness programmes, cultural immersions or culinary journeys. LOCATION The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui is located 7 kilometres or 20 minutes by car from Samui International Airport (USM). The resort is located within easy reach of Chaweng Beach and Bophut Fisherman’s Village. Samui International Airport is connected by up to 24 daily flights from Bangkok, 2 daily flights from Hong Kong, daily flights from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and other regional gateways.

Amenities / Features All guests in the resort will enjoy this collection of experiences and facilities:

3,800 square meter Spa Village Koh Samui

Oceanfront pool for adults and children

The only ocean pool in Thailand

The largest one-of-a-kind swim reef in Southeast Asia within a resort

Fitness Centre with Muay Thai Ring

Mini Golf

A tennis court and a basketball court

Seafaring adventures aboard our luxury Princess 64 yacht or speedboat

Recreational activities at the beach

Kids Club

Retail Pavilion

Concierge Pavilion (tours and excursions available)

Transportation service

Meetings and events facilities

