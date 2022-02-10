Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 51m²
฿33,235 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,435 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,028 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,464 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,807 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,907 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Premium Room Pool Access 58m²
฿45,005 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿35,320 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,736 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,818 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,984 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,084 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Fitness Allowed
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Swimming Pool
Maximum of 2 Adults
The Level Boat Suite 91m²
฿56,775 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿41,205 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿30,444 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,172 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,161 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,261 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
Melia Koh Samui is located on Choeng Mon Beach, a little distance away from the other famous beach of Chaweng. The hotel provides 34 authentic teakwood rice barges converted into suites. For the business traveler, the hotel offers a number of function rooms that can suit all individual needs - from intimate settings to large productions. Guests can enjoy Thai, northern Italian, and international cuisine at the dining options available on hotel premises. The stay at the Melia Koh Samui is not complete without a visit to the exclusive YHI Spa to experience pampering of soothing massages, refreshing facials, and health and rejuvenating body treatments, all with natural products. Whatever the reason for your stay, Melia Koh Samui will make your stay a good one.
Amenities / Features
- Two restaurants & Two Bar
- Free wifi
- 24-hour Fitness center
- 24-hour room service (*)
- Luggage porter service
- Customer service
- Welcome drink on arrival
- Wake-up calls service
- YHI Wellness Spa
- Two outdoor swimming pools
- Individually controlled air-conditioning
- 49-inch LCD TV with satellite channels
- Telephone with direct dial (*)
- Sofa in guest room
- Garden view or Pool view
- Alarm clock
- Minibar (*)
- Balcony or terrace
- Interconnecting rooms available
- Electricity: 220v / 50Hz
- Bathtub on private balcony
- Hairdryer
- Bathrobes
- Slippers
- Towels
- Bathroom amenities
