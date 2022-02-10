Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 154 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Melia Koh Samui in a prioritized manner, and Melia Koh Samui will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room 51 m² ฿33,235 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿29,435 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿21,028 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿15,464 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,807 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,907 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Premium Room Pool Access 58 m² ฿45,005 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿35,320 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿25,736 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿17,818 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,984 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,084 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Small Fees for Children

Swimming Pool SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults The Level Boat Suite 91 m² ฿56,775 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿41,205 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿30,444 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿20,172 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,161 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,261 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Melia Koh Samui is located on Choeng Mon Beach, a little distance away from the other famous beach of Chaweng. The hotel provides 34 authentic teakwood rice barges converted into suites. For the business traveler, the hotel offers a number of function rooms that can suit all individual needs - from intimate settings to large productions. Guests can enjoy Thai, northern Italian, and international cuisine at the dining options available on hotel premises. The stay at the Melia Koh Samui is not complete without a visit to the exclusive YHI Spa to experience pampering of soothing massages, refreshing facials, and health and rejuvenating body treatments, all with natural products. Whatever the reason for your stay, Melia Koh Samui will make your stay a good one.

Amenities / Features Two restaurants & Two Bar

Free wifi

24-hour Fitness center

24-hour room service (*)

Luggage porter service

Customer service

Welcome drink on arrival

Wake-up calls service

YHI Wellness Spa

Two outdoor swimming pools

Individually controlled air-conditioning

49-inch LCD TV with satellite channels

Telephone with direct dial (*)

Sofa in guest room

Garden view or Pool view

Alarm clock

Minibar (*)

Balcony or terrace

Interconnecting rooms available

Electricity: 220v / 50Hz

Bathtub on private balcony

Hairdryer

Bathrobes

Slippers

Towels

Bathroom amenities

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 0.0 /5 Unrated Based on 0 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Melia Koh Samui, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Melia Koh Samui SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images