The Tongsai Bay Hotel

Samui
8.9
rating with
646 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Tongsai Bay Hotel in a prioritized manner, and The Tongsai Bay Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

The Tongsai Bay Hotel proves itself as a perfect getaway among the natural surroundings of Samui Island. All of its 83 suites and villas are designed under the ‘Great Outdoor Living’ concept. Apart from the standard room amenities, each unit has a spacious terrace with a bathtub and other open-air facilities to ensure a perfect leisure stay. A range of facilities the resort provides to maximize guests’ enjoyment include sailing boats, canoes, windsurfs, snorkeling equipment, swimming pools, children’s wading pool, tennis court, Jacuzzi pool, and spa with sauna room and massage treatment programs. This eco-friendly resort truly offers hospitality, privacy, and a beautiful location. To book a room at The Tongsai Bay Hotel, please submit your desired dates and click to proceed.

Address

84 Moo 5, Bo Phut, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

