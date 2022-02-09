Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Cape Fahn Hotel is located in the Choengmon area of Samui. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. [Cape Fahn] is your own private island hideaway on one of the most exclusive destinations in Thailand, consisting of a range of independent and exclusive villas, each with its own private plunge pool. All this can be found a relaxing one hour boat trip from Surat Thani or a mere 15 minutes saunter by car from Koh Samui Airport. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as snorkeling, private beach, outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Cape Fahn Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

Amenities / Features Cape Fahn Hotel features :

Spacious private pool villa (300-600 sq.m.)

Private Beach

Recreation facilities: Swimming Pool; Fitness Centre, Cape Spa, Reading room

Water sports facilities include: Paddle board, sea kayaking and snorkelling equipment

Full Covid-19 protection measures in place

Extra benfits include :

Round trip Airport transfers

Complimentary Mini Bar, refilled daily (on selected items)

Seasonal fruit replenished daily

Afternoon snacks

7 Nights’ stay, receive one complimentary cocktail sunset cruise

