Cape Fahn Hotel - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9
rating with
17 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Cape Fahn Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Cape Fahn Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Cape Fahn Hotel is located in the Choengmon area of Samui. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. [Cape Fahn] is your own private island hideaway on one of the most exclusive destinations in Thailand, consisting of a range of independent and exclusive villas, each with its own private plunge pool. All this can be found a relaxing one hour boat trip from Surat Thani or a mere 15 minutes saunter by car from Koh Samui Airport. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as snorkeling, private beach, outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Cape Fahn Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

Amenities / Features

  • Cape Fahn Hotel features :
  • Spacious private pool villa (300-600 sq.m.)
  • Private Beach
  • Recreation facilities: Swimming Pool; Fitness Centre, Cape Spa, Reading room
  • Water sports facilities include: Paddle board, sea kayaking and snorkelling equipment
  • Full Covid-19 protection measures in place
  • Extra benfits include :
  • Round trip Airport transfers
  • Complimentary Mini Bar, refilled daily (on selected items)
  • Seasonal fruit replenished daily
  • Afternoon snacks
  • 7 Nights’ stay, receive one complimentary cocktail sunset cruise
Address / Map

24/269 Moo.5, T.Bo Phut, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

