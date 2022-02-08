Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Full refund is allowed if cancelled 21 days prior to arrival, 50% will be chargeable on the total stay if cancelled 20-0 days prior to arrival.
度假村坐落在阳光普照的私人海湾的怀抱中，四周环绕着海滨美景和激发珍贵时刻的典型体验。我们欢迎您和您的客人发现其人民的传奇般的热情好客，不断追求幸福，通过健康计划、文化沉浸或美食之旅来抚慰您的思想、身体和灵魂。
地点 苏梅岛丽思卡尔顿酒店距苏梅岛国际机场 (USM) 7 公里或 20 分钟车程。该度假村靠近查汶海滩和波普渔人村。苏梅岛国际机场每天有多达 24 趟航班从曼谷出发，每天有 2 趟航班从香港出发，每天有来自新加坡、吉隆坡和其他区域门户的航班。