Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与苏梅岛丽思卡尔顿酒店以优先方式，以及苏梅岛丽思卡尔顿酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy Full refund is allowed if cancelled 21 days prior to arrival, 50% will be chargeable on the total stay if cancelled 20-0 days prior to arrival.

度假村坐落在阳光普照的私人海湾的怀抱中，四周环绕着海滨美景和激发珍贵时刻的典型体验。我们欢迎您和您的客人发现其人民的传奇般的热情好客，不断追求幸福，通过健康计划、文化沉浸或美食之旅来抚慰您的思想、身体和灵魂。 地点 苏梅岛丽思卡尔顿酒店距苏梅岛国际机场 (USM) 7 公里或 20 分钟车程。该度假村靠近查汶海滩和波普渔人村。苏梅岛国际机场每天有多达 24 趟航班从曼谷出发，每天有 2 趟航班从香港出发，每天有来自新加坡、吉隆坡和其他区域门户的航班。

便利设施/功能 度假村的所有客人都将享受以下一系列体验和设施：

3,800 square meter Spa Village Koh Samui

成人和儿童的海滨游泳池

泰国唯一的海洋泳池

度假村内东南亚最大的独一无二的游泳礁

带泰拳环的健身中心

迷你高尔夫

一个网球场和一个篮球场

乘坐我们的豪华公主 64 游艇或快艇进行航海冒险

海滩休闲活动

小孩俱乐部

零售馆

礼宾馆（提供旅游和短途旅行）

运输服务

会议和活动设施

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 苏梅岛丽思卡尔顿酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 苏梅岛丽思卡尔顿酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 斯凯海滩酒店 9.5 用

23 评论 从 ฿-1 Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅 8 用

464 评论 从 ฿-1