SAMUI TEST & GO

苏梅岛丽思卡尔顿酒店 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9
通过
69条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui - Image 0
The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui - Image 1
The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui - Image 2
The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui - Image 3
The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui - Image 4
The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui - Image 5
+25 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
50% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系苏梅岛丽思卡尔顿酒店以优先方式，以及苏梅岛丽思卡尔顿酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Full refund is allowed if cancelled 21 days prior to arrival, 50% will be chargeable on the total stay if cancelled 20-0 days prior to arrival.

度假村坐落在阳光普照的私人海湾的怀抱中，四周环绕着海滨美景和激发珍贵时刻的典型体验。我们欢迎您和您的客人发现其人民的传奇般的热情好客，不断追求幸福，通过健康计划、文化沉浸或美食之旅来抚慰您的思想、身体和灵魂。

地点 苏梅岛丽思卡尔顿酒店距苏梅岛国际机场 (USM) 7 公里或 20 分钟车程。该度假村靠近查汶海滩和波普渔人村。苏梅岛国际机场每天有多达 24 趟航班从曼谷出发，每天有 2 趟航班从香港出发，每天有来自新加坡、吉隆坡和其他区域门户的航班。

便利设施/功能

  • 度假村的所有客人都将享受以下一系列体验和设施：
  • 3,800 square meter Spa Village Koh Samui
  • 成人和儿童的海滨游泳池
  • 泰国唯一的海洋泳池
  • 度假村内东南亚最大的独一无二的游泳礁
  • 带泰拳环的健身中心
  • 迷你高尔夫
  • 一个网球场和一个篮球场
  • 乘坐我们的豪华公主 64 游艇或快艇进行航海冒险
  • 海滩休闲活动
  • 小孩俱乐部
  • 零售馆
  • 礼宾馆（提供旅游和短途旅行）
  • 运输服务
  • 会议和活动设施
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是苏梅岛丽思卡尔顿酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 苏梅岛丽思卡尔顿酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

9/123 Moo 5, Tambon Bophut, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

合作伙伴酒店

斯凯海滩酒店
9.5

23 评论
฿-1
Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
8

464 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

通塞湾酒店
8.9

646 评论
฿-1
美拉蒂海滩度假村及水疗中心
8.7

512 评论
฿-1
美利亚苏梅岛
9.3

90 评论
฿-1
法恩角酒店
9

17 评论
฿-1
萨穆嘉纳别墅
9.3

3 评论
฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7

3 评论
฿-1
普拉纳苏梅岛度假村
9

1007 评论
฿-1
苏梅岛拉瓦娜安纳塔拉度假村
8.4

438 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU